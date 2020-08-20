SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Paolo Banchero Commits to Duke

Jason Jordan

So much for 2021’s Kennedy Chandler-Paolo Banchero blockbuster package deal.

For months, both Banchero and Chandler, two of the top 10 players in the 2021 class, have told Sports Illustrated that they’ve been in “serious talks” about linking up in college.

RELATED: Kennedy Chandler commits to Tennessee

But be that as it may, a week ago, Chandler, a point guard at Sunrise Christian (Wichita, Kan.), announced his commitment to Tennessee, and on Thursday, Banchero committed to Duke.

Banchero, a versatile forward out of O’Dea (Seattle), picked the Blue Devils over Kentucky, Washington, Tennessee, Arizona and Gonzaga.

Last season, Banchero was named to the inaugural SI All-American team after following up a state title run as a sophomore with summer dominance that earned him Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Underclassmen of the Year honors and an appearance in the state title game as a junior.

RELATED: The Paolo Banchero Blog

Banchero averaged 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks a game for the Fighting Irish who finished 23-6.

In Banchero, the Blue Devils get one of the most versatile bigs in the 2021 class with a variety of skills on both ends of the floor. Banchero scores efficiently on all three levels, protects the rim with great timing as a shot blocker and plays with an intense motor.

The bottom line is that he’s a nightmare of a matchup for the opposition at his size (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) and skill-set.

His commitment comes as a surprise to some degree after he wrote in his latest Sports Illustrated blog that he wanted to take his time to think about the process.

With Banchero’s commitment, Duke moves into the top five of the SI All-American recruiting rankings for 2021. He joins Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) forward A.J. Griffin to form Duke’s 2021 haul to this point. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Frankie Collins Blog: This is Why I Committed to Michigan...

Collins picked Michigan over Auburn, Kansas, Georgetown and USC.

Frankie Collins

No. 8 RB Prospect Brendon Barrow Closing in on Verbal Commitment

SI All-American top 10 running back prospect Brendon Barrow, one of the most electric prospects in the country, is soon to make his college choice public.

John Garcia, Jr.

The Scoot Henderson Blog: Pandemic Dominance, 'Rick and Morty,' Recruitment and More

Henderson is one of the top point guards in the country, regardless of class.

Scoot Henderson

SI All-American: Honorable Mention Off-Ball Linebacker Prospects

SI All-American released its top 10 off-ball linebacker rankings for the college football recruiting class of 2021 recently and follows it up with the top contenders who were also involved in the discussion.

Edwin Weathersby II

SI All-American: Honorable Mention Defensive Edge Prospects

SI All-American released its top 10 defensive edge rankings for the college football recruiting class of 2021 recently and follows it up with the top contenders who were also involved in the discussion.

Edwin Weathersby II

SI All-American Candidate Jalen Milroe Highlights and Evaluation

Jalen Milroe is a quarterback prospect from Obra D. Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas. Milroe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Caleb Williams Blog: No. 1 QB, Family Leading #SoonerSummit Weekend at Oklahoma

The top QB prospect in the country for 2021, Caleb Williams, is helping to organize an unprecedented recruiting event amid the pandemic -- the Sooner Summit.

Caleb Williams

by

Kungpowa

SI All-American: Ranking the Top 10 Linebacker Prospects in the Class of 2021

Breaking down the top off-ball linebacker prospects, next to be ranked by John Garcia, Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II at SI All-American.

John Garcia, Jr.

2022 Guard Zion Cruz has Elevated his Game in the Pandemic

Cruz focused on improving as a point guard during the quarantine.

Jason Jordan

SI All-American Candidate Will Schweitzer Highlights and Evaluation

Will Schweitzer is a linebacker prospect from Los Gatos High School in Los Gatos, Calif. Schweitzer is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.