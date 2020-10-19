Elite 2021 SG Bryce McGowens Releases New Top Five

Less than two weeks after decommitting from Florida State, Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.) shooting guard Bryce McGowens has named a new top five: Florida State, Michigan, Georgia, LSU and Nebraska; all of which have completed Zoom calls with him.

McGowens' older brother, Trey, transferred from Pittsburgh to Nebraska last spring and will suit up for the Cornhuskers this season.

McGowens originally committed to the Seminoles in February and was the centerpiece of the top class in the country, which included Pace Academy (Atlanta) shooting guard Matt Cleveland, Westtown School (Norristown, Penn.) combo guard Jalen Warley and Christ Church Episcopal (Greenville, S.C.) center John Butler; all of which remain committed to Florida State.

Last season, McGowens averaged 25.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists a game and led the Hurricanes to the state championship game.

Despite the pandemic, McGowens managed to raise his stock this summer, dominating multiple tournaments using his versatility on both ends of the floor.

At 6-foot-6, McGowens has the size and length to play and defend multiple positions, but his three-level scoring ability is what make him the most dangerous.

That makes his ultimate decision even more difficult since each of the five schools run systems and offenses that McGowens would likely thrive in.

The NCAA’s early signing period will commence on November 11, and with the pandemic eliminating official visits, it’s likely that McGowens could make a decision by that date.