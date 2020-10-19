SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Elite 2021 SG Bryce McGowens Releases New Top Five

Jason Jordan

Less than two weeks after decommitting from Florida State, Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.) shooting guard Bryce McGowens has named a new top five: Florida State, Michigan, Georgia, LSU and Nebraska; all of which have completed Zoom calls with him.

McGowens' older brother, Trey, transferred from Pittsburgh to Nebraska last spring and will suit up for the Cornhuskers this season. 

RELATED: Elite forward DaRon Holmes to decide during the early signing period

McGowens originally committed to the Seminoles in February and was the centerpiece of the top class in the country, which included Pace Academy (Atlanta) shooting guard Matt Cleveland, Westtown School (Norristown, Penn.) combo guard Jalen Warley and Christ Church Episcopal (Greenville, S.C.) center John Butler; all of which remain committed to Florida State.

Last season, McGowens averaged 25.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists a game and led the Hurricanes to the state championship game.

Despite the pandemic, McGowens managed to raise his stock this summer, dominating multiple tournaments using his versatility on both ends of the floor.

RELATED: Pitt coach Jeff Capel 'Passionate' about change to social injustice

At 6-foot-6, McGowens has the size and length to play and defend multiple positions, but his three-level scoring ability is what make him the most dangerous.

That makes his ultimate decision even more difficult since each of the five schools run systems and offenses that McGowens would likely thrive in.

The NCAA’s early signing period will commence on November 11, and with the pandemic eliminating official visits, it’s likely that McGowens could make a decision by that date. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Oladokun Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Oladokun is a cornerback prospect from Gaither High School in Tampa, Fla. Oladokun is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

No. 1 Recruit Caleb Williams on All-American Bowl, Homecoming 2020

Top recruit Caleb Williams was able to enjoy the last week off the field with his final high school homecoming and All-American Bowl jersey presentation.

Caleb Williams

Elite 2021 Forward DaRon Holmes to Decide Before Early Signing Period

Holmes is one of the most sought after prospects in the 2021 class.

Jason Jordan

SI All-American Candidate Branden Jennings Highlights and Evaluation

Branden Jennings is a linebacker prospect from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Jennings is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

'Here We Are' - Memphis Nonprofit Program PURE To Debut Football Program Friday Night

Program focused on at-risk youth in Memphis kicking off football program, season Friday night

John Garcia, Jr.

Arch Manning: First Impression

Scouting Report Evaluation of 2023 Quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of former NFL Quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning

Edwin Weathersby II

The Dallan "Deebo" Coleman Blog: Here's My Top Three...

Coleman breaks down his top three schools and has plans to make a decision soon.

Dallan "Deebo" Coleman

Teams Moving Up in SI All-American Recruiting Class Rankings

A quartet of college football programs have made a jump in the Sports Illustrated All-American Top 25 2021 College Football Recruiting Class Rankings

Edwin Weathersby II

SI All-American Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings

Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson pace the country's top 25 college football recruiting classes in the class of 2021 cycle.

John Garcia, Jr.

SI99 OT Amarius Mims Commits to Georgia

Top uncommitted offensive tackle prospect commits to in-state Georgia on Wednesday.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.