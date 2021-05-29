2023 PG Bryson Warren Sets Sights on the Top

Warren has been one of the most dominant guards in the country this spring.

Bryson Warren is clear on one thing: The spring and summer circuits are the breeding ground for prospect stature and as a result set the tone for how you’ll be viewed in the pecking order nationally.

Armed with that information, he doesn’t have typical goals for circuit ball.

While most of his peers set their sights on the top spot at their position in their respective class, Warren sees achieving top dog status in his class as nothing more than an asterisk.

“I don’t just want to be the best point guard in the 2023 class,” Warren said. “I want to be the best point guard regardless of class. So, I want both.”

Warren has certainly put action behind his objective this spring, averaging 18 points and seven assists for Mokan Elite (Mo.). This past season at Central (Little Rock, Ark.), Warren averaged 27 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals a game and led the Tigers to their best record (23-5) since 2001. Warren shot 57.5% from the field and 43.6% from the 3-point line.

Through two days at the CP3 Memorial Day Classic, Warren is averaging 21 points and eight assists a game.

Bryson Warren has been dominant this spring. Drew Rich

That level of production has Texas Tech, Maryland, Virginia Tech, TCU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas State, Memphis and Auburn all giving chase for the 6-foot-2 floor general.

North Carolina, Gonzaga and Illinois are the most recent schools to reach out.

Makes sense for a player who patterns his game after Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard.

“I come off a lot of ball screens like him, we both have deep range and we both have that killer instinct,” Warren said. “I work hard to be better, so to see it all paying off feels good.”

Still, even with his star consistently ascending toward his ultimate goal, the chip on his shoulder has only gotten bigger.

“Every game I’m hunting somebody,” Warren said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re highly ranked or not, I’m coming. My dad always tells me to make friends on the court, and he said the way to do that is to go out there and kill ‘em because they’ll respect you after. I’ve been making friends every game since.”