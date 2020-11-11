SI All-American Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Class Rankings

If basketball recruiting team rankings were an actual basketball game then Michigan landing IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) forward Moussa Diabate on Monday would be the equivalent of a 15-0 run.

Diabate is one of the top players in the 2021 class, giving the Wolverines a firm grip on the top spot in the SI All-American team rankings as the NCAA’s Early Signing Period kicks off today and runs through Nov. 18.

That said, with COVID-19 throwing recruitments out whack and uncertainties on when other elite players will decide, it’s unclear on what stage said mythical game would be in.

Here’s how the team rankings shake out as of now.

1. Michigan

Key commits: Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate, Frankie Collins, Kobe Bufkin, Isaiah Barnes, Will Tschetter.

2. Florida State

Key commits: Matthew Cleveland, Jalen Warley, John Butler, Naheem McLeod.

3. Kentucky

Key Commits: Daimion Collins, Bryce Hopkins, Nolan Hickman.

3. Duke

Key Commits: A.J. Griffin, Paolo Banchero.

4. Villanova

Key Commits: Jordan Longino, Angelo Brizzi, Nnanna Njoku, Trey Patterson.

5. Memphis

Key Commits: Jordan Nesbitt, Josh Minott, John Camden, Sam Ayomide.

6. Baylor

Key Commits: Kendall Brown, Jeremy Sochan, Langston Love.

7. Michigan State

Key Commits: Max Christie, Jaden Akins, Pierre Brooks.

8. Oregon

Key Commits: Nate Bittle, Franck Kepnang, Jonathan Lawson.

9. Alabama

Key Commits: Jusaun Holt, JD Davison, Langston Wilson.

10. Connecticut

Key Commits: Jordan Hawkins, Rahsool Diggins, Samson Johnson.

11. DePaul

Key Commits: Ahamad Bynum, Keon Edwards, Kok Yat, Brett Hardt, David Jones.

12. LSU

Key Commits: Brandon Murray, Jerrell Colbert, Alex Fudge, Bradley Ezewiro.

13. Stanford

Key Commits: Isael Silva, Harrison Ingram.

14. USC

Key Commits: Reese Dixon-Waters, Malik Thomas, Harrison Hornery, Kobe Johnson, K.J. Allen.

15. Tennessee

Key Commits: Kennedy Chandler, Jahmai Mashack.

16. Arizona

Key Commits: Shane Dezonie, Shane Nowell, K.J. Simpson.

17. Louisville

Key Commits: Eric Van Der Heijden, El Ellis, Bobby Pettiford, Michael James.

18. Texas

Key Commits: Tamar Bates, David Joplin, Emarion Ellis, Keeyan Itejere.

19. Maryland

Key Commits: Ike Cornish, Julian Reese, James Graham.

20. Ohio State

Key Commits: Malachi Branham, Kalen Etzier.

21. Georgetown

Key Commits: Ryan Mutombo, Jordan Riley, Tyler Beard, Jalin Billingsley.

22. Colorado

Key Commits: Quincy Allen, Lawson Lovering, Julian Hammond, Javon Ruffin.

23. Georgia Tech

Key Commits: Dallan “Deebo” Coleman, Miles Kelly, Jalon Moore.

24. N.C. State

Key Commits: Ernest Ross, Terquavion Smith, Breon Pass.

25. Dayton

Key Commits: DaRon Holmes, Malachi Smith, Kaleb Washington.