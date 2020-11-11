SI All-American Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Class Rankings
Jason Jordan
If basketball recruiting team rankings were an actual basketball game then Michigan landing IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) forward Moussa Diabate on Monday would be the equivalent of a 15-0 run.
Diabate is one of the top players in the 2021 class, giving the Wolverines a firm grip on the top spot in the SI All-American team rankings as the NCAA’s Early Signing Period kicks off today and runs through Nov. 18.
That said, with COVID-19 throwing recruitments out whack and uncertainties on when other elite players will decide, it’s unclear on what stage said mythical game would be in.
Here’s how the team rankings shake out as of now.
1. Michigan
Key commits: Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate, Frankie Collins, Kobe Bufkin, Isaiah Barnes, Will Tschetter.
2. Florida State
Key commits: Matthew Cleveland, Jalen Warley, John Butler, Naheem McLeod.
3. Kentucky
Key Commits: Daimion Collins, Bryce Hopkins, Nolan Hickman.
3. Duke
Key Commits: A.J. Griffin, Paolo Banchero.
4. Villanova
Key Commits: Jordan Longino, Angelo Brizzi, Nnanna Njoku, Trey Patterson.
5. Memphis
Key Commits: Jordan Nesbitt, Josh Minott, John Camden, Sam Ayomide.
6. Baylor
Key Commits: Kendall Brown, Jeremy Sochan, Langston Love.
7. Michigan State
Key Commits: Max Christie, Jaden Akins, Pierre Brooks.
8. Oregon
Key Commits: Nate Bittle, Franck Kepnang, Jonathan Lawson.
9. Alabama
Key Commits: Jusaun Holt, JD Davison, Langston Wilson.
10. Connecticut
Key Commits: Jordan Hawkins, Rahsool Diggins, Samson Johnson.
11. DePaul
Key Commits: Ahamad Bynum, Keon Edwards, Kok Yat, Brett Hardt, David Jones.
12. LSU
Key Commits: Brandon Murray, Jerrell Colbert, Alex Fudge, Bradley Ezewiro.
13. Stanford
Key Commits: Isael Silva, Harrison Ingram.
14. USC
Key Commits: Reese Dixon-Waters, Malik Thomas, Harrison Hornery, Kobe Johnson, K.J. Allen.
15. Tennessee
Key Commits: Kennedy Chandler, Jahmai Mashack.
16. Arizona
Key Commits: Shane Dezonie, Shane Nowell, K.J. Simpson.
17. Louisville
Key Commits: Eric Van Der Heijden, El Ellis, Bobby Pettiford, Michael James.
18. Texas
Key Commits: Tamar Bates, David Joplin, Emarion Ellis, Keeyan Itejere.
19. Maryland
Key Commits: Ike Cornish, Julian Reese, James Graham.
20. Ohio State
Key Commits: Malachi Branham, Kalen Etzier.
21. Georgetown
Key Commits: Ryan Mutombo, Jordan Riley, Tyler Beard, Jalin Billingsley.
22. Colorado
Key Commits: Quincy Allen, Lawson Lovering, Julian Hammond, Javon Ruffin.
23. Georgia Tech
Key Commits: Dallan “Deebo” Coleman, Miles Kelly, Jalon Moore.
24. N.C. State
Key Commits: Ernest Ross, Terquavion Smith, Breon Pass.
25. Dayton
Key Commits: DaRon Holmes, Malachi Smith, Kaleb Washington.