The Elijah Fisher Blog: Canadian National Team, Mid-Range Game, Summer Walker and More

Elijah Fisher is on a shortlist to claim “top rising junior in the country” with the early NBA Draft buzz that accompanies the hype. Last season he averaged 30 points and 14 rebounds a game at Crestwood Prep College (Toronto). Now, Fisher has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s going on world, it’s Elijah Fisher with another Sports Illustrated blog for you!

I had a great experience with the Canadian National Team this summer; I really feel like I learned a lot and my game grew in a lot of different ways. As a player it helped me understand the game more like how important doing the little things is over the course of a game.

RELATED: Jalen Hood-Schifino commits to Indiana

Just something as simple as always seeing ball and man. Take your eyes off of your man for a second and that’s an easy dunk, so I really took a lot from the experience.

We finished third, but, like I said, the experience was definitely one of the best that I’ve ever had.

My AAU team hit a few bumps in the road this summer, but I feel like we did the best we could. We definitely had things that we could’ve done differently, but everything happens for a reason.

People feel like I had a strong summer, but I’m my own worst critic and I know there are a lot of things I could’ve done to be more efficient.

For example, I feel like I could’ve been more assertive from the beginning and taken the game over instead of trying to facilitate more and pick my spots later. That’s something that I’m changing now. I know that I have to establish myself earlier, so I’m working on different aspects of my game to get ready for the season.

I think the biggest things I’m working on are shooting, creating space and my mid-range game. Once I get the mid-range down, I can do whatever I need to do. That opens up so much more for me, so it’s a real focal point for me.

My recruitment has been going pretty steady, I’m hearing from the same schools mostly like Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Maryland, Arizona State and Alabama.

Universal Hoops

I feel like college is the best route for me, so I’m open to all colleges.

I’m open to any school that can help me improve and give me the best stage to develop and be in the best position.

I don’t really look at NIL stuff, I leave all of that stuff up to my parents. They handle that. I focus on being a basketball player and getting better.

We haven’t started school yet, we still on Sept. 9, so I’ve just been working out and hanging out with my family. I’ve been away for most of the summer, so it feels great to be able to just relax and watch Disney movies with my little brother.

Sometimes we go to Sky Zone and things like that; really anything to just spend time together and get that family time in.

These days, musically, I’m listening to anything that I can vibe to, whether it’s Summer Walker or whoever. I definitely listen to a lot of motivational speeches during workouts now too.

I listen to a lot of ET (Eric Thomas), and it really helps me stay locked in.

RELATED: Emoni Bates causes social media stir on Memphis visit

I’m always looking at the next play and focusing on improving that next rep or shot or whatever.

It’s a mental thing, but it’s helping me grow!

OK guys, I’m gonna get out of here right now, but I appreciate you reading and make sure you check back soon for my next one!

Don’t forget to follow Elijah Fisher:

Instagram: iamelijahfisher

Twitter: @iamelijahfisher