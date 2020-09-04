SI.com
The Elijah Fisher Blog: Jacob Blake, Rafting and Recruitment

Elijah Fisher

Elijah Fisher is on a shortlist to claim “top freshman in the country” with the early NBA Draft buzz that accompanies the hype. Last season he averaged 30 points and 14 rebounds a game at Crestwood Prep College (Toronto) after pumping in 35 points and 15 rebounds a game last summer with Grassroots Elite (Canada). Now, Fisher has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s up guys it’s Elijah Fisher back with another blog giving you an update on what’s going on with me!

We haven’t started school just yet, so I’m still working out and spending time with family.

I’ve played a little five-on-five outside and whenever I can I play inside. I feel like my game has grown a lot in the quarantine.

I’ve worked a lot on my flaws in this time and I know that my jump shot is a lot better now. Also, my ability to score in a lot of different ways is better now.

It’s been a blessing!

I’ve grown too!

Right now, I’m right around 6-foot-7 so I’m excited about that.

My recruitment is still good; since I’m 2023 it’s not as intense, but I’m still hearing from schools like Syracuse, Oregon State, Texas A&M, Dayton, Tennessee and others.

Right now, we’re gonna start our high school season late around January. It kinda bummed me out at first, but I understand because we’re in a pandemic. I just want us all to be safe.

I was so happy to see the NBA guys boycott. Just watching that video of what happened to Jacob Blake was heartbreaking to watch as a black young man. I just feel like there were so many things they could’ve done other than shooting him. It was just hard to watch.

I just want change.

I had the chance to go hang out with my family and go rafting recently and we had a ball!

It was a great experience and, honestly, it takes a lot of teamwork! I didn’t know that before but, trust me, it does.

We had a great time just hanging out and doing something different.

OK just switching a little bit, I’m listening to Lil Baby a lot right now and I just started listening to Quondo Rondo’s new album too.

Like I was telling you guys in my last blog, I’ve been getting my chef skills up in the quarantine! The other night I made pasta for the family and everyone loved it.

My cooking skills are pretty elite at this point! Haha!

OK, guys that’s all for now, but I appreciate you reading and make sure you check back soon for my next blog.

Stay safe.

