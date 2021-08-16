Five Highly Anticipated 2022 Hoops Commitments

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of summer circuit hoops in 2020, elite prospects pushed through mask mandates and an inordinate amount of testing this past summer to lace ‘em up in front of college coaches at top events around the country.

Stars shined, undervalued prospects emerged and, as a result, multiple players came off the board.

Now, as bells ring on a new school year, we take a look at five of the most highly anticipated commitments in the 2022 class.

Shaedon Sharpe, SG, Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.)

Contenders: G League Ignite, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona

Latest Intel: Sharpe put his stamp on the Nike Peach Jam last month, averaging 21.6 points a game and shooting 46% from the three-point line. In his last three games at Peach Jam, Sharpe pumped in 28 points and eight rebounds a game. Earlier this month, Sharpe trimmed his list to five: G League Ignite, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Kansas and Arizona. He’s expected to decide next month.

Chris Livingston, SF, Buchtel (Akron, Ohio)

Contenders: Kentucky, Kansas, Georgetown, Memphis, Tennessee State

Latest Intel: Livingston told SI that he plans to have a decision done by October 15, and has already taken official visits to Kansas, Kentucky and Georgetown. Livingston said he loves the idea of playing with other talented players and really wants to win a national title; that said, he maintained that despite having a date set he has “no idea” which school he’ll ultimately commit to at this point.

Dereck Lively, C, Westtown School (Chester, Penn.)

Contenders: Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, USC

Latest Intel: Lively had a meteoric rise this summer, dominating the competition on both ends of the floor for Team Final (Penn.), ultimately helping them to the Nike Peach Jam title last month. Lively led the Nike EYBL with five blocks a game, averaged 2.5 blocks a game in Peach Jam play and posted 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the Peach Jam title game. All of this while playing alongside Jalen Duren, widely regarded as the top big in the country before reclassifying to 2021 last month. Lively has maintained that he was committing to the recruitment process, taking his time and hearing everyone out. Of his final seven, Lively has taken official visits to North Carolina, Kentucky and Duke.

Nick Smith Jr., SG, North Little Rock (Ark.)

Contenders: Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, Oklahoma, NBL, Overtime Elite.

Latest Intel: Few had as sharp an ascension as Smith this summer after consistent dominant play, which culminated in his 31-point outing, on 10-of-18 from the field, in the Nike Peach Jam title game. Though, Smith fell just short of leading Brad Beal Elite (Mo.) to the hardware, it was clear that he’d made his case as one of the premiere guards in the 2022 class. That said, Smith was clear that he isn’t the type of elite player that needs all the shots in year one, he’s more focused on winning and loves the idea of being surrounded with other talented stars. As it stands, Smith will visit Kentucky on Sept. 2, Arkansas on Sept. 11 and Oklahoma on Sept. 18. He told SI he feels like he’ll know after his final visit.

Yohan Traore, F, Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Contenders: Michigan, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, among others

Latest Intel: Traore has only been in the U.S. for nine months, but his dominance this summer has him in the conversation for top big in the class. Traore led Dream Vision (Nev.) in the adidas 3SSB, averaging 25 points and 14 rebounds a game, displaying the type of versatility that devastates the opposition on both ends of the floor. Traore told SI he wants to make a cut to his list next month; expect the talented 6-foot-11 big to consider pro options as well.