The Erik Reynolds Blog: This is Why I Committed to Saint Joseph's...
Erik Reynolds
Bullis School (Potomac, Md.) shooting guard Erik Reynolds committed to Saint Joseph’s and broke down the thought process behind his decision in this exclusive blog with SI All-American.
What’s up guys, it’s Erik Reynolds and I want to announce that I’m committed to Saint Joseph’s University!
I picked them over Xavier, VCU, Richmond and George Mason, and I went with them because they’ve been the most consistent and it’s the school where I felt the most comfortable.
With us being in a pandemic, things were definitely different.
Usually, I would have more time to make a decision and I would have more options after the summer playing on the circuit. But with the situation we’re all in I had to buckle down and realize who has been there the most and what would be the best fit for me.
I think one of the things that really stood out to me about Saint Joseph’s was that they had a really specific plan on how they would use me and they wanted me to come in and play right away.
Also, the relationship that I had with the whole staff made me feel even more comfortable.
We’ve been building our relationship for the last two years, so I’ve gotten really close with them.
Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to visit there with COVID and all, but I did virtual tours and things like that.
I would’ve never thought I’d pick a school that I’d never seen, but during this pandemic you have to trust someone, and I feel like they’ve given me multiple reasons to trust them.
At the end of the day, I feel the most comfortable with them, like I said, and that’s the biggest thing for me.
Now that I have the decision out of the way, it feels great.
Just to know where I’m going and that my mind is set on where I am. That will only help me to develop more now that I can concentrate on getting better.
OK, I’m gonna get out of here, but I just wanted to give you a little insight on why I committed to Saint Joe’s.
I hope Hawk Hill is ready because I’ll be there soon!
Peace.
