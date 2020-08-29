Bullis School (Potomac, Md.) shooting guard Erik Reynolds committed to Saint Joseph’s and broke down the thought process behind his decision in this exclusive blog with SI All-American.

What’s up guys, it’s Erik Reynolds and I want to announce that I’m committed to Saint Joseph’s University!

I picked them over Xavier, VCU, Richmond and George Mason, and I went with them because they’ve been the most consistent and it’s the school where I felt the most comfortable.

With us being in a pandemic, things were definitely different.

Usually, I would have more time to make a decision and I would have more options after the summer playing on the circuit. But with the situation we’re all in I had to buckle down and realize who has been there the most and what would be the best fit for me.

I think one of the things that really stood out to me about Saint Joseph’s was that they had a really specific plan on how they would use me and they wanted me to come in and play right away.

Also, the relationship that I had with the whole staff made me feel even more comfortable.

We’ve been building our relationship for the last two years, so I’ve gotten really close with them.

Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to visit there with COVID and all, but I did virtual tours and things like that.

I would’ve never thought I’d pick a school that I’d never seen, but during this pandemic you have to trust someone, and I feel like they’ve given me multiple reasons to trust them.

At the end of the day, I feel the most comfortable with them, like I said, and that’s the biggest thing for me.

Now that I have the decision out of the way, it feels great.

Just to know where I’m going and that my mind is set on where I am. That will only help me to develop more now that I can concentrate on getting better.

OK, I’m gonna get out of here, but I just wanted to give you a little insight on why I committed to Saint Joe’s.

I hope Hawk Hill is ready because I’ll be there soon!

Peace.

