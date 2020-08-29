SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

The Erik Reynolds Blog: This is Why I Committed to Saint Joseph's...

Erik Reynolds

Bullis School (Potomac, Md.) shooting guard Erik Reynolds committed to Saint Joseph’s and broke down the thought process behind his decision in this exclusive blog with SI All-American.

What’s up guys, it’s Erik Reynolds and I want to announce that I’m committed to Saint Joseph’s University!

I picked them over Xavier, VCU, Richmond and George Mason, and I went with them because they’ve been the most consistent and it’s the school where I felt the most comfortable.

RELATED: Players dish on Kobe Bryant's impact

With us being in a pandemic, things were definitely different.

Usually, I would have more time to make a decision and I would have more options after the summer playing on the circuit. But with the situation we’re all in I had to buckle down and realize who has been there the most and what would be the best fit for me.

I think one of the things that really stood out to me about Saint Joseph’s was that they had a really specific plan on how they would use me and they wanted me to come in and play right away.

Also, the relationship that I had with the whole staff made me feel even more comfortable.

We’ve been building our relationship for the last two years, so I’ve gotten really close with them.

Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to visit there with COVID and all, but I did virtual tours and things like that.

I would’ve never thought I’d pick a school that I’d never seen, but during this pandemic you have to trust someone, and I feel like they’ve given me multiple reasons to trust them.

At the end of the day, I feel the most comfortable with them, like I said, and that’s the biggest thing for me.

RELATED: Paolo Banchero commits to Duke

Now that I have the decision out of the way, it feels great.

Just to know where I’m going and that my mind is set on where I am. That will only help me to develop more now that I can concentrate on getting better.

OK, I’m gonna get out of here, but I just wanted to give you a little insight on why I committed to Saint Joe’s.

I hope Hawk Hill is ready because I’ll be there soon!

Peace. 

Don’t forget to follow Erik Reynolds:

Twitter: @yoo_duece

Instagram: yoo.duece__

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Nathaniel Wiggins Highlights and Evaluation

Nathaniel Wiggins is a cornerback and wide receiver prospect from Westlake in Atlanta, Ga. Wiggins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Tim Keenan Highlights and Evaluation

Tim Keenan is a defensive tackle prospect from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Ala. Keenan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate AJ Rollins Highlights and Evaluation

AJ Rollins is a tight end prospect from Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha, Neb. Rollins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Massive Lineman Albert Reese Settled in Florida, Keeping Recruitment Open

Ahead of his first football season on American soil, 6-foot-7, 315 offensive lineman Albert Reese is poised to see his recruitment hit another level.

John Garcia, Jr.

The Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Blog: Cutting Down His List to Eight

Huntley-Hatfield said his plan is to commit in late January on his sister's birthday.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

SIAA Superlatives: Best Defensive Fits

SI All-American digs into some of the top defensive fits between prospects already verbally committed in the class of 2021.

Edwin Weathersby II

Pittsburgh Coach Jeff Capel ‘Passionate’ for Change in the Aftermath of George Floyd Killing

Capel said it's important to hear white voices speaking out on social injustice.

Jason Jordan

by

AKZCherry

Elite High School Stars 'Admire' NBA’s Boycott of Playoff Games

High school stars said they want the message to be clear about the need for police reform.

Jason Jordan

by

AKZCherry

SI All-American Candidate Chase Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Smith is an athlete prospect from Bayside High School in Palm Bay, Fla. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

10 Prospects SI All-American Would Like to See Up Close This Season

With the 2020 high school football season upon us in most of the country, SI All-American details some of the most intriguing seniors to get a closer look at this fall.

John Garcia, Jr.