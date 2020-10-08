Hardwood Pandemic Stockrisers Vol. III

Back in May when the three main shoe circuits – Nike, adidas and Under Armour – announced the cancellation of their summer seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the general consensus among players around the country was that they were having conflicting emotions; on the one hand players understood that it was important to be safe yet, at the same time, they wanted nothing more than to compete.

Eventually, events began to surface around the country and a handful of players managed to raise their stock despite the lack of opportunity for consistent high-level exposure.

Every week for the next month we’ll highlight five players who have managed to ascend this summer.

Here’s the third batch.

Cyr Malonga has only been playing basketball for 2.5 years. (Photo: Evangel Christian)

Cyr Malonga, Evangel Christian School (Louisville, Ky.), F, 2023

College: Undecided

A native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malonga has only been playing basketball for 2.5 years, still his blue-collar approach has propelled him into a highly sought-after prospect. Malonga brings energy on both ends of the floor and is an efficient low post scorer, rebounder and rim protector.

Brandon Gardner, Gray Collegiate (Columbia, S.C.), SF, 2023

College: Undecided

From put-back dunks to unreal blocked shots, Gardner’s elite athleticism was on full display all summer. His combination of size, length and motor makes enables him to dominate on both ends of the floor and guard multiple positions.

Miles Kelly, Hargrave Military Academy (Jackson, Miss.), PG, 2021

College: Georgia Tech

Kelly has great size, length and skill as a combo guard with the ability to score on all three levels efficiently. His repertoire is extensive, and his feel and versatility enable him to wear many hats on the court.

Josh Minott, St. Andrew’s Academy (Boca Raton, Fla.), SF, 2021

College: Memphis

Minott was one of the most dominant players to lace ‘em up every time he stepped onto the court this summer. Minott’s versatility and athleticism enables him to impact the game inside and out; that, coupled with his motor and ability to defend multiple positions makes him a dangerous player with major upside.

Aden Holloway, Covenant Day (Matthews, N.C.) Poly, PG, 2023

College: Undecided

Holloway is a crafty lead guard with pro range on his 3-pointer but is equally efficient on all three levels. Holloway has a special combination of speed and quickness with great feel and pace as a floor general. His full arsenal has been on consistent display all summer.