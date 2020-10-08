SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Hardwood Pandemic Stockrisers Vol. III

Jason Jordan

Back in May when the three main shoe circuits – Nike, adidas and Under Armour – announced the cancellation of their summer seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the general consensus among players around the country was that they were having conflicting emotions; on the one hand players understood that it was important to be safe yet, at the same time, they wanted nothing more than to compete.

Eventually, events began to surface around the country and a handful of players managed to raise their stock despite the lack of opportunity for consistent high-level exposure.

RELATED: Hardwood Pandemic Stockrisers Vol. II

Every week for the next month we’ll highlight five players who have managed to ascend this summer.

Here’s the third batch.

Cyr Malonga
Cyr Malonga has only been playing basketball for 2.5 years. (Photo: Evangel Christian)

Cyr Malonga, Evangel Christian School (Louisville, Ky.), F, 2023

College: Undecided

A native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malonga has only been playing basketball for 2.5 years, still his blue-collar approach has propelled him into a highly sought-after prospect. Malonga brings energy on both ends of the floor and is an efficient low post scorer, rebounder and rim protector.

Brandon Gardner, Gray Collegiate (Columbia, S.C.), SF, 2023

College: Undecided

From put-back dunks to unreal blocked shots, Gardner’s elite athleticism was on full display all summer. His combination of size, length and motor makes enables him to dominate on both ends of the floor and guard multiple positions.

RELATED: Hardwood Stockrisers Vol. I

Miles Kelly, Hargrave Military Academy (Jackson, Miss.), PG, 2021

College: Georgia Tech

Kelly has great size, length and skill as a combo guard with the ability to score on all three levels efficiently. His repertoire is extensive, and his feel and versatility enable him to wear many hats on the court.

Josh Minott, St. Andrew’s Academy (Boca Raton, Fla.), SF, 2021

College: Memphis

Minott was one of the most dominant players to lace ‘em up every time he stepped onto the court this summer. Minott’s versatility and athleticism enables him to impact the game inside and out; that, coupled with his motor and ability to defend multiple positions makes him a dangerous player with major upside.

Aden Holloway, Covenant Day (Matthews, N.C.) Poly, PG, 2023

College: Undecided

Holloway is a crafty lead guard with pro range on his 3-pointer but is equally efficient on all three levels. Holloway has a special combination of speed and quickness with great feel and pace as a floor general. His full arsenal has been on consistent display all summer. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite 2023 Forward Brandon Gardner Stars On and Off the Court

Gardner made SI's list of prospects who raised their stock after a breakout summer.

Jason Jordan

by

NerdsCoolTable

Several SI99 Prospects Set for October Commitments

At least five more SI99 prospects will soon come off the board and make college football commitments.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

MattySolo

SIAA Freak of the Week: Liam Clifford

SI All-American continues its latest football feature, Freak of the Week, highlighting the top high school football prospect performances nationally.

SI All-American

Elite SG Trey Alexander Will Decide in December

Alexander cut his list to seven, but could make another cut before deciding.

Jason Jordan

Elite 2021 Wing Alex Fudge Remains Undecided

Fudge will decide between LSU, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia Tech and others on Saturday

Jason Jordan

Caleb Williams Back in Norman, Talks Future Plans

Top recruit and Oklahoma quarterback commitment Caleb Williams is back in his college town, making the most of his time before his permanent move there.

Caleb Williams

Elite 2021 PG JD Davison Commits to Alabama

Davison is Alabama's second commitment from the 2021 class.

Jason Jordan

The Scoot Henderson Blog: Recruitment, Fall League, Leadership and More

Henderson has had recent calls with N.C. State, Auburn and others.

Scoot Henderson

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Mukuba Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Mukuba is a safety prospect from LBJ High School in Austin, Texas. Mukuba is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

No. 1 RB TreVeyon Henderson Bigger, Faster In Preparation for Ohio State

SI99 No. 1 RB and All-American Bowl selection TreVeyon Henderson details his mindset ahead of his final high school game.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

Edwin Weathersby II