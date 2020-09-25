The Jaden Bradley Blog: Recruiting Newcomers, Settling in at IMG Academy and More

Jaden Bradley is a five-star point guard and consensus top 10 prospect in the 2022 class, who combines a high basketball IQ with elite scoring and playmaking ability. Last season, Bradley led Cannon School to a state title and won N.C. Player of the Year, averaging 23 points, eight assists and eight rebounds a game, now he’s headed to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) with everyone from North Carolina to Kentucky to Auburn to Michigan, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Bradley has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his road back to recovery to intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Jaden Bradley coming at you with another blog from my new school at IMG Academy!

It’s going great so far; I’m just adjusting to a new life.

Everything here is top of the line here and it’s the most beautiful campus that I’ve ever seen, but you also have to work here!

We’re already going hard with our weight and speed trainers getting in some good work and shots after. Then we’ve got school and work and then we’re back in the gym getting shots up.

This year we’ll only have four returning players so we’re all building our chemistry. It’s going really well!

I’m really liking the school too.

It’s different for sure with us all being in the pandemic; everyone’s wearing masks and the classes are smaller. We go to school in the afternoon around 1 p.m. so it takes some getting used to.

I think the biggest adjustment about being away from home for school is the laundry! Haha!

I still FaceTime my mom and ask her questions when it’s laundry time. I can’t be mixing the colors and all that!

It’s all an adjustment being on my own, but it’s getting me more prepared for the next level, so it’s a good thing.

Right now, I’m not sure about when we’re starting our season. I’m hoping that we start on time! That’s what I’m praying for.

OK, with my recruitment things are still going well.

Notre Dame and George Washington are the two most recent schools to reach out to me. I just talk to a lot of coaches all the time now. I’m still just getting to know everyone and building those bonds because that’s really important to me.

I don’t really have a plan for cutting anything down. I’m just enjoying the process.

Right now, I’m listening to a lot of Future and playing a lot of NBA 2K ’21 in my free time.

I made my own player and he’s a center! Haha, right now he’s still in high school so we have to see how he does.

Other than that, I’m watching all the NBA games and loving it!

I think I’m gonna pick the Lakers to win it all, you heard it here first!

OK, everyone thanks for tuning in to the blog, check back soon for the next one!

