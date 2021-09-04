Overtime Elite (OTE) Signs Elite 2023 Center Jahzare Jackson

Jackson is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential after a solid summer in the Nike EYBL.

Overtime Elite (OTE) saved the announcement of one of its biggest signings for one of its biggest players as 7-foot center Jahzare Jackson became the latest prospect to join the newly formed pro league on Saturday.

With Jackson, OTE now has 24 of the top high school basketball players from all over the world signed on to compete on three separate teams.

The league will kick off in October.

RELATED: OTE signs elite 2022 wing Jaylen Martin

Jackson is an intriguing prospect who is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.

He’s adept at using his wide, 300-pound frame to create space in the paint and convert strong finishes. Still, he remains light on his feet with elite agility for his size to go along with great hands and a versatile skill set.

Jackson is also one of the more well-known prospects signed on with OTE, with an Instagram following of more than 420,000.

“There is a reason that Jahzare Jackson has captured the imagination of fans all over the world. He packages a combination of elite size, soft hands, and unusually light feet and athleticism,” said Brandon Williams, head of OTE Basketball Operations.

On Friday, OTE announced the signing of elite wing Jaylen Martin and earlier in the week, Kok Yat, Malik Bowman, Dominick Barlow and Bryson Warren signed on.

Fellow elite players like Jalen Lewis, Bryce Griggs, Amen and Ausar Thompson Matt Bewley and Ryan Bewley and Jai Smith made the jump to OTE earlier this summer.

RELATED: OTE signs Francis "LeBron" Lopez

Every OTE player will earn a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime.

In addition, players will participate in revenue from use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and NFTs.

“Joining OTE is a major step for Jahzare’s long term projection,” Williams said. “As he maximizes the expertise of OTE’s elite coaching and high-performance staffs, who are committed to bringing out the best in his game.”