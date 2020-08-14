SI.com
The Jalen Miller Blog: This is Why I Committed to Rutgers...

Jalen Miller

After a dominant season at Bishop Walsh (Washington, D.C.), elite point guard Jalen Miller committed to Rutgers. He decided to writer an exclusive blog for SI All-American going in-depth about his thought process behind his decision.

What’s up world, it’s Jalen Miller and as you can see, I just committed to Rutgers University!

I’m really excited about it!

Overall, the most important thing for me and my family during this recruitment was my progression as a player. I feel like ever since I started playing in the third grade I’ve gone to places where I can develop as a player and as a student of the game.

Rutgers is that place for me.

I know that I’ll grow on and off the court there and that’s what did it for me.

I was able to take an unofficial to Rutgers last year, so I’m happy about that. I know a lot of guys are committing without ever going to schools. I got in a few FaceTime calls too so I’ve seen the campus a lot.

When I was finally ready to commit I called Coach (Steve) Pikiell to tell him and he was so excited. He was actually with his family at the time, so they were all pretty happy about it. I was just smiling the whole time.

It’s definitely a call and a memory that I’ll never forget!

During this pandemic I’ve really worked on every aspect of my game. I feel like everything will translate to the next level.

They feel like I can come in and contribute and I’m just preparing so I can do whatever I can to help us win. I feel like having the experience of playing a national schedule since my freshman year at a school like Bishop Walsh has prepared me for sure.

Now that it’s over it’s a big relief.

It was a fun process, and I built great relationships with each staff that offered me. Those relationships were deeper than basketball, and I feel like I’ll be able to stay in touch with them in the future.

Right now, I’m staying focused on working and getting better.

It’s easier with this weight off my shoulders.

I want to thank my family and all of the coaches, trainers and mentors and God most importantly!

Everyone who’s helped me develop into the man I am today!

Thanks again for reading and I hope you have e better idea of why I decided to become a Scarlet Knight!

