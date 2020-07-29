Elite 2021 Center John Butler Picks Florida State

In the end, Christ Church Episcopal (Greenville, S.C.) center John Butler had no doubt about where he wanted to play in college; when he finally called Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton to inform him of his decision, Hamilton’s reaction only reinforced Butler’s belief that he’d picked the right school.

“I called him and he was definitely happy,” Butler said of Hamilton. “They were telling me how much they wanted me and needed me at Florida State, so when I told him I could just tell how happy and joyful he was.”

Butler made the public announcement Wednesday afternoon, picking the Seminoles over Alabama, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

Last season, Butler averaged 17 points and eight rebounds a game for Christ Church Episcopal.

Butler said that Hamilton and his staff were most intrigued by his versatility on both ends of the floor.

“Being able to show multiple parts of my game offensively and defensively,” Butler said. “Being able to stretch the floor and play perimeter ball, which Florida State has a good reputation of having their big man show a lot of versatility on the perimeter.”

Just last week, Pace Academy (Atlanta) shooting guard Matthew Cleveland broke his commitment to Florida State with Sports Illustrated. Before Cleveland, Wren (Piedmont, S.C.) shooting guard Bryce McGowens committed to the Seminoles.

The addition of Butler gives Florida State a legitimate top three class in the country.