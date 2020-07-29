SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Elite 2021 Center John Butler Picks Florida State

Jason Jordan

In the end, Christ Church Episcopal (Greenville, S.C.) center John Butler had no doubt about where he wanted to play in college; when he finally called Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton to inform him of his decision, Hamilton’s reaction only reinforced Butler’s belief that he’d picked the right school. 

RELATED: 2022 Center Enoch Boakye Commits to Michigan State

“I called him and he was definitely happy,” Butler said of Hamilton. “They were telling me how much they wanted me and needed me at Florida State, so when I told him I could just tell how happy and joyful he was.”

Butler made the public announcement Wednesday afternoon, picking the Seminoles over Alabama, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

Last season, Butler averaged 17 points and eight rebounds a game for Christ Church Episcopal.

Butler said that Hamilton and his staff were most intrigued by his versatility on both ends of the floor.

“Being able to show multiple parts of my game offensively and defensively,” Butler said. “Being able to stretch the floor and play perimeter ball, which Florida State has a good reputation of having their big man show a lot of versatility on the perimeter.”

RELATED: Matt Cleveland Commits to Florida State

Just last week, Pace Academy (Atlanta) shooting guard Matthew Cleveland broke his commitment to Florida State with Sports Illustrated. Before Cleveland, Wren (Piedmont, S.C.) shooting guard Bryce McGowens committed to the Seminoles.

The addition of Butler gives Florida State a legitimate top three class in the country.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Slot Receiver Prospects on the Verge of Crashing SI All-American's Top 10 Rankings

SI All-American released its top 10 slot receiver rankings for the college football recruiting class of 2021 Tuesday and follows it up with the top contenders who could crash that list.

John Garcia, Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Malik Nabers Highlights and Evaluation

Malik Nabers is a wide receiver prospect from Comeaux High School in Lafayette, La. Nabers is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

Running Updates: National High School Football Schedule Blog

Having a hard time keeping up with the prep football news as the 2020 season draws closer? SI All-American is tracking scheduling updates as they come in.

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite 2022 Center Enoch Boakye Commits to Michigan State

Boakye is the second top tier commit for the Spartans in the 2022 class.

Jason Jordan

SI All-American: Ranking the top 10 Slot Receivers in the Class of 2021

Breaking down the slot receiver position, next to be ranked by John Garcia, Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II at SI All-American.

John Garcia, Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Jones Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Jones is an offensive tackle prospect from Reagan High School in Pfafftown, N.C. Jones is an SI All-American Candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Thomas Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Thomas Davis is a defensive end prospect from Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

2022 PG Scoot Henderson Remains Focused on Ascension

Henderson is one of the top point guards in the country.

Jason Jordan

Caleb Williams Blogs After QB Collective, Updates Oklahoma Recruiting Targets and More

No. 1 QB recruit Caleb Williams is back from his final offseason camp event, QB Collective, with new lessons learned on and off the field. He looks back at the event, ahead to Oklahoma football recruiting and vacation.

Caleb Williams

SI All-American Candidate Damon Payne Highlights and Evaluation

Damon Payne is a defensive line prospect from Belleville High School in Belleville, Mich. Payne is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American