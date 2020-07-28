Elite 2022 Center Enoch Boakye Commits to Michigan State

More than anything, George Harris Prep (Canada) center Enoch Boakye wanted to be at a school where he was wanted, and when Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo made the trip to Canada to pursue the 6-foot-11 star it made a lasting impression with Boakye.

“It was the first time he’d come here personally to recruit in 20 years,” Boakye said. “That was something that really stood out to me. I knew that I wanted to play for him.”

On Tuesday, Boakye made it official, picking the Spartans over UCLA, Texas A & M, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Houston, South Carolina and others.

"I just thought that I should commit early to somewhere I felt loved and appreciated," Boakye said.

This past season, Boakye averaged 13 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks a game.

Wes Brown, president of Monday Morning Scouting Report, a Canadian-based scouting service, has watched Boakye for the last four years and described him as “a manchild” that “should become an NBA prospect.”

“He’s coordinated for his size but most importantly he’s aggressive,” Brown said. “I think he’ll produce and also show flashes that he can do a bit of everything as a four that could protect the rim or a five that could stretch the floor a bit.”

Boakye is the Spartans' second commitment from the 2022 class, Ypsi Prep Academy (Ypsilanti, Mich.) wing Emoni Bates, widely regarded as the top player in the class, committed last month.

As it stands, the Spartans have the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022.