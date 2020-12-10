The Jonas Aidoo Blog: This is Why I Committed to Marquette...

Liberty Heights (Charlotte, N.C.) center Jonas Aidoo ended his recruitment on his 18th birthday, picking Marquette over Georgia, Houston, Kansas, Miami, North Carolina State, Providence, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wake Forest. Aidoo, an SI All-American nominee who is ranked No. 74 overall in the SI99 basketball rankings, wrote an exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated breaking down his thought process behind the decision.

What’s up world, it’s Jonas Aidoo and I can finally announce that I’m officially committed to Marquette! It was a long process, but now I’ve got a lot of stress off my back, and I’m just happy with where I decided to go to school.

It’s even better because this is a birthday present for me!

I turned 18 today and to have my decision today too was the perfect way to celebrate my birthday.

It’s been hard because I’ve never actually been to Marquette because of COVID; you really just have to trust the staff and what they’re saying to you and what they’re showing you on the Zooms. I just felt that strong trust with Marquette because they were really genuine throughout my whole recruitment.

Coach Wojo (Steve Wojciechowski) loves my game, and he loves talking to me about everything from basketball to regular life.

He always told me that they don’t just want me there, they need me too. That’s something that stuck out to me.

It was the best fit for me on and off the court. I know because I waited to see all of the teams play; just watching them play I could see myself in there in that system.

They plan to use me in a similar role to the way they use Dawson Garcia, but I’ll still play my game with altering and blocking shots and being that two-way player.

I’m so relieved to have this out of the way because it’s all about Liberty Heights and Marquette for me now.

OK guys I’ve gotta get going, but I wanted to give you a closer look at what went into my decision. I appreciate you taking the time to read it and stay tuned for the future.

Take care.

