SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Elite Wing Jordan Nesbitt Set to Announce

Jason Jordan

Thursday can’t come soon enough for St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Academy wing Jordan Nesbitt; not just because it will be his 19th birthday, it’s more about the gift this particular birthday will bring.

“I’ll have peace of mind,” Nesbitt said. “I’m ready to get to that. This is gonna special for me.”

RELATED: Hardwood Pandemic Stockrisers Vol. II

Nesbitt’s tranquility is tied to his 2 p.m. ET announcement when he’ll break down his decision exclusively with SI All-American. Nesbitt will decide between Saint Louis, Memphis and Illinois.

“It’s tough when you have three options that are strong,” Nesbitt said. “I really could see myself being successful at all three.”

Of the three, Memphis was the last to the party in terms of offering. The Tigers extended Nesbitt an offer on August 3.

Still, the Tigers have made up significant ground in the short time, making them a formidable contender to land the 6-foot-6 athlete.

Nesbitt broke down what he likes about each of his three options for Sports Illustrated.

Saint Louis: “It’s home and I would love to put on for the city and that’s really big for me. I definitely feel the pull from people here local to stay home. They tell me all the time. Everywhere I go people say stay home. It’s crazy.”

RELATED: Hardwood Stockrisers Vol. I

Memphis: “A lot of people don’t know that two years ago Coach Penny (Hardaway) came to a game to watch James Wiseman and he watched me too. Toward the end of this season he came back around and started talking to me again and then he offered me. I love how he told me he’d use me in his system. He wants me to be a one and a two, other schools want me to play the wing. That really appealed to me.”

Illinois: “It’s the culture they’re building and the system they’ve got. I’m similar to Ayo (Dosunmu) and they’re selling me on the fact that they would use me like they used him. That’s definitely something that’s appealing to me.” 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Caleb Williams Blog: 'This is an Exciting Week'

Top recruit Caleb Williams gives back to area seniors, helps to potentially bring football back in Virginia and helps Oklahoma land a recruit.

Caleb Williams

by

eweber

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

2023 Congolese Forward Cyr Malonga’s Star is on the Rise

Malonga is swiftly becoming one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 class.

Jason Jordan

Iso Cam: SI99 No. 1 Safety Recruit James Williams

SI All-American got a fresh look at No. 1 safety recruit James Williams and he didn't disappoint.

John Garcia, Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Jalil Farooq Highlights and Evaluation

Jalil Farooq is a wide receiver prospect from Dr. Henry A. Wise School in Upper Marlboro, Md. Farooq is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

10 Questions for Head Coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State

The college football world has been quick to give a take on 'Coach Prime' at Jackson State, but SI All-American has 10 legitimate questions for Deion Sanders at his new post.

SI All-American

Recapping 2021 Recruiting Movement From Friday

SI All-American looks back at Power 5 commitments and a big decommitment from Friday's news.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Diego Pounds Highlights and Evaluation

Diego Pounds is an offensive tackle prospect from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, NC. Pounds is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Rod Orr Highlights and Evaluation

Rod Orr is an offensive tackle prospect from Gadsden City High School in Gadsden City, Ala. Rod Orr is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Jasper Lott Highlights and Evaluation

Jasper Lott is a tight end prospect from Argyle High School in Argyle, Texas. Lott is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.