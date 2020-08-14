SI.com
Top 2021 PG Kennedy Chandler Commits to Tennessee

Jason Jordan

Earlier this week Kennedy Chandler told Sports Illustrated about how he declined an offer from the G League’s professional pathway program for one basic reason: “I’m a college guy.” 

On Friday, Chandler announced where he’d be suiting up in college, committing to Tennessee over Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Memphis.

RELATED: Jaden Akins commits to Michigan State

“They’ve been recruiting me hard from the beginning, and I have a great feeling with them,” Chandler told SI earlier this week. “Coach (Rick) Barnes and Coach (Kim) English are great guys and they are really prioritizing me.”

Last season, Chandler averaged 24 points, five assists and five rebounds a game for Briarcrest (Eads, Tenn.) who finished 23-6.

His rise last summer was straight out of a storybook.

In his first year on the grueling Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, Chandler led Mokan Elite (Mo.) to the Nike Peach Jam title over Team WhyNot (Calif.) and SI All-American Player of the Year Jalen Green.  

In the duel with Green, Chandler pumped in Green pumped in 21 points, handed out nine assists and grabbed six rebounds in the 85-84 overtime win.

RELATED: Enoch Boakye announces his commitment to Michigan State

Chandler is the Vols first commit from the 2021 class but expect that to change in a big way with the country’s top floor general onboard.

Chandler told SI that he and his “brother” O’Dea (Seattle) forward Paolo Banchero are in serious talks about playing together in college. 

“I think we’ve got a good chance of teaming up. If it doesn’t happen, he’ll always be my brother, but I like our chances,” Chandler said. “We’ve got great chemistry on the court and that’s what makes it work so well.”

The addition of Chandler is a strong start after a stellar 2020 haul, which ranked No. 4 overall in the SI All-American top 10.

Basketball

