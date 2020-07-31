Elite 2021 Forward K.J. Adams Commits to Kansas

Never in his wildest dreams did Westlake (Austin, Texas) forward K.J. Adams believe he’d commit to a school sight unseen, but when the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the traveling portion of the recruitment process with no end in sight, Adams decided to act on his gut feeling.

On Friday, he picked the Kansas over Baylor, Georgetown, Arkansas, Texas, Iowa, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and others.

“I was able to do Zooms to see the campus, but, more than that, I just loved the staff and everything about Kansas,” Adams said. “Coach (Bill) Self is great. He’s a guy I never hear anything bad about. We just got closer and closer and I knew that it was the right fit for me.”

Still, when Adams informed Self of his decision, Self initially thought it was all too good to be true.

“He thought it was a joke,” Adams said. “Because I hadn’t been there. When he realized I was serious he was just really happy. It felt good to see how much he really wanted me there.”

Last season, Adams averaged 22.6 points a game while shooting 61.3 percent from the field to go along with 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Adams led the Chaps to a 33-2 record.

Adams joins Sunrise Christian School (Bel Aire, Kan.) forward Zach Clemence to form the Jayhawks’ 2021 haul this far.

“It definitely feels good to have this decision out of the way,” Adams said. “Now I can really focus on getting better and being as ready as possible for when I get to Kansas.”