Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Getting Elite Shooter/Playmaker in Max Christie

A week ago Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reeled in the biggest of fish in the form of Ypsi Prep Academy (Ypsilanti, Mich.) sophomore wing Emoni Bates.

On Tuesday, Izzo followed that up by landing elite Rolling Meadows (Ill..) shooting guard Max Christie.

Christie picked the Spartans over Villanova, Virginia, Purdue, Ohio State and Duke.

This past season, Christie averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds a game and led Rolling Meadows to its first 20-win season in 30 years.

What are are the Spartans getting in Christie?

At 6-foot-6, Christie is arguably the most accurate marksman in the 2021 class with limitless range and scoring ability at all three levels.

As efficient as he is as a shooter, Christie is a capable playmaker with the ability to slide over and run the point if need be.

He’s adept at getting into the lane and creating for himself and his teammates, and considers his playmaking ability his “most underrated skill.”

In his last Sports Illustrated Blog, Christie expressed frustration with not being able to take visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He visited Michigan State in March for its win over Ohio State.

“The atmosphere was just great,” Christie told SI. “They did a great job of showing me what being a Spartan was all about, and I got to build a stronger bond with the coaches. I didn’t know what to expect with it being my first official, but I had a great time.”