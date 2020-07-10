The Max Christie Blog: I'm Excited to Be a Spartan!

Max Christie is an SI All-American nominee and one of the top shooting guards in the country. This season, the 6-foot-6 rising senior averaged 26 points (43 percent from the 3-point line), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks a game while leading the Mustangs to their first 20-win season since 1990-91. Recently, Christie announced his commitment to Michigan State.

What’s up world, it’s Max Christie and as most of you probably know by now I committed to Michigan State.

I am excited to be here to talk about my decision!

In my last blog I talked about potentially waiting things out and taking things slow, but that was because I wanted to take a couple of visits to other schools before making my decision. However, with coronavirus that’s not possible and I knew where I wanted to be.

To be honest, I think I had made my decision back in March during my visit there. I just wanted to take those visits to be sure, but since I couldn’t I just went with my heart.

My parents helped guide me throughout the whole thing and they helped me process my thoughts.

I’ll never forget the phone call when I told Coach (Tom) Izzo; I will cherish that phone call forever.

I told him about two weeks ago and when I did I could definitely feel and imagine his smile through the phone. He was just really excited!

I felt so good after making that call. I was really happy with my decision; I know I made the right decision for me.

I contacted the other coaches that recruited me the most about an hour before I announced just to give them the respect of telling them that I was going in a different direction.

Now, that I’m officially a part of the Spartan Nation I’m definitely going to be reaching out to a couple of guys because I want to get the best 2021 Michigan State as possible. I’ll be reaching out to Jaden Akins pretty soon!

In talking with the coaches, they envision me as a combo; a guy who will play the one or the two and just getting the ball and going off the rebound. Also, a guy who can defend multiple positions.

For now, I’m just staying in the gym as much as possible, just trying to make sure I’m in the best shape and the best head space to be ready whenever we get back on the court.

OK guys, once again, just wanted to share my thoughts on my decision here in my blog.

Thanks for reading and stay safe!

