SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

The Max Christie Blog: I'm Excited to Be a Spartan!

Max Christie

Max Christie is an SI All-American nominee and one of the top shooting guards in the country. This season, the 6-foot-6 rising senior averaged 26 points (43 percent from the 3-point line), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks a game while leading the Mustangs to their first 20-win season since 1990-91. Recently, Christie announced his commitment to Michigan State.

What’s up world, it’s Max Christie and as most of you probably know by now I committed to Michigan State.

I am excited to be here to talk about my decision!

In my last blog I talked about potentially waiting things out and taking things slow, but that was because I wanted to take a couple of visits to other schools before making my decision. However, with coronavirus that’s not possible and I knew where I wanted to be.

RELATED: MSU is getting the ultimate shooter/playmaker in Max Christie

To be honest, I think I had made my decision back in March during my visit there. I just wanted to take those visits to be sure, but since I couldn’t I just went with my heart.

My parents helped guide me throughout the whole thing and they helped me process my thoughts.

I’ll never forget the phone call when I told Coach (Tom) Izzo; I will cherish that phone call forever.

I told him about two weeks ago and when I did I could definitely feel and imagine his smile through the phone. He was just really excited!

I felt so good after making that call. I was really happy with my decision; I know I made the right decision for me.

I contacted the other coaches that recruited me the most about an hour before I announced just to give them the respect of telling them that I was going in a different direction.

Now, that I’m officially a part of the Spartan Nation I’m definitely going to be reaching out to a couple of guys because I want to get the best 2021 Michigan State as possible. I’ll be reaching out to Jaden Akins pretty soon!

RELATED: Elite players learn lessons from MJ documentary

In talking with the coaches, they envision me as a combo; a guy who will play the one or the two and just getting the ball and going off the rebound. Also, a guy who can defend multiple positions. 

For now, I’m just staying in the gym as much as possible, just trying to make sure I’m in the best shape and the best head space to be ready whenever we get back on the court.

OK guys, once again, just wanted to share my thoughts on my decision here in my blog.

Thanks for reading and stay safe!

Don’t forget to follow Max Christie:

Instagram: mchristiejr

Twitter: @Max12Christie

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Livestream Events Paying Off Big for Basketball Prospects

Hundreds of college basketball coaches are logging on to try and find talent to build out their rosters.

Jason Jordan

Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Getting Elite Shooter/Playmaker in Max Christie

Christie is arguably the top marksman in the 2021 class.

Jason Jordan

by

billso

SI All-American TV: Top 2021 F Jonathan Kuminga Speaks on Social Injustice In Democratic Republic of Congo

Kuminga moved to the U.S. in 2016 and became the top prospect in the country.

Jason Jordan

The M.J. Rice Blog: Rehabbing Knee, Oak Hill, Recruitment, Pop Smoke and More

Rice is one of the top shooting guards in the country.

M.J. Rice

All on the Line: Caleb Williams Looks Back on Oklahoma Commitment, Elite 11

One of the most anticipated college football commitments of the class of 2021 came in from Caleb Williams over the weekend. The Oklahoma Sooner pledge looks back on the big news as well as his Elite 11 MVP award.

Caleb Williams

Elite 11: Pro Day Player Comparison - Caleb Williams, Brock Vandagriff

Oklahoma picked up a big commitment Saturday night from Caleb Williams. It originally had fellow Elite 11 representative Brock Vandagriff committed and SI All-American takes a closer look at each.

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite Center Makur Maker An Instant Trailblazer With Commitment to Howard

Maker is the highest ranked player in the recruiting era to commit to a HBCU.

Jason Jordan

by

6uldv8

Streetball Legend Professor Said Pandemic Produced Outside Training May Help Players

Professor is the most recognizable streetball player in the world.

Jason Jordan

by

billso

The Paolo Banchero Blog: 5-on-5's Again, Potential Package with Kennedy Chandler, Lil Durk and More

Banchero has a top six of Duke, Kentucky, Washington, Tennessee, Gonzaga and Arizona.

Paolo Banchero

Elite 11: All First-Off-The-Bus Team

Elite 11: All First-Off-The-Bus Team

SI All-American