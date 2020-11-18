The M.J. Rice Blog: Starting Undefeated, New Mentality, King Von and More

M.J. Rice is an elite shooting guard in the 2022 class who combines elite athleticism, brute strength and scoring ability on all three levels. Last season, Rice was pumping in 25 points, nine rebounds and two assists a game for Durham (N.C.) Academy before tearing his ACL in December. That production has everyone from Duke to Kentucky to Louisville to Texas Tech to Pittsburgh, among many others, all in hot pursuit. Now at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Rice has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his road back to recovery to intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on world, it’s MJ Rice and I’m back at it with another blog!

We’re 6-0 right now, and I feel like we’re really playing well. We are really clicking as a team and everybody is working hard to get better and better.

There’s been some learning moments, but it’s been mostly positive for us so far this season.

By January I feel like we’re gonna be a really strong team and a team that will be ready to win a national title.

I feel like I’m playing well, I would say I’m at about 90 percent right now, just coming off the torn ACL.

I’m getting my wind back and getting into basketball shape more and more, but that’s to be expected.

My knee is so much stronger and better than it was before, it’s scary. I see the differences and can feel it when I’m playing.

With me, it’s more about making the jump mentally; I’m already a dog on the court, now it’s about being a killer!

I know what I can do and now I’m ready to show it. That’s just not offense, defense too. I really want to lock up their best player and then be that killer offensively too.

I don’t worry as much about missing shots anymore, as long as I’m MJ I’m gonna be fine. I just try to find different ways to dominate the game and have fun.

That’s it, just be MJ; that’s my mindset.

That’s what I’m focused on as I get back into tip top shape.

My dad mostly handles the recruiting stuff; I’m focusing more on my season. We’ve heard from Duke, Louisville, Providence, Florida State and a bunch of other schools.

It’s cool, I’m not in any rush with anything.

School is going great for me. I’m very proud that I have all A’s and just a couple B’s. I’m really putting forth effort in the classroom so to see it paying off is big for me.

When I look back on the move to Oak Hill, I just see how great a move it was for me.

I was telling one of my friends the other day, that Oak Hill can really change you for the better. Sometimes I come to my room and just think, “Man, I’m really at Oak Hill; I really see Oak Hill on my chest!”

You just can’t beat this experience. A lot of people have thoughts about how great Oak Hill is, but it’s even better than I thought it would be.

It’s a sacrifice in being away from home and away from your friends, but the payoff is so much bigger.

Now when I go home, I think I’ll be more ready to get back here.

I feel like I go to the best high school in the nation!

OK, musically I’m listening to a lot of King Von, but I was listening to him heavy before he was killed. Rest in peace to him. That’s an unfortunate situation, but I just try and take lessons from things like that and grow from it.

I don’t know, I’m just in a space where I think deeper about everything these days. That’s just where I’m at right now.

OK, everybody I’ve gotta get back to work, but I appreciate you guys stopping through to check out the blog.

Make sure you come back soon and I’ll have another blog to update you guys.

Stay safe out there and be blessed.

