SI All-American Candidates: 1 Notre Dame Commit Named

Notre Dame commit Blake Wesley, a shooting guard from South Bend, has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

The Riley High School star pledged to his hometown school in November, choosing the Irish over a final list of programs that included Purdue, Creighton and Maryland, among others. Wesley, 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, averaged 26.0 points per game as a junior.

No other prospects selected to the SI99 are committed to or currently considering Notre Dame.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99 —Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.