Overtime Elite Signs Elite 2023 Forward Malik Bowman

New pro league will debut in September featuring some of the top former high school stars in the world.

Overtime Elite (OTE) made a big splash Tuesday as it finalizes its roster for the inaugural season this September, signing elite 2023 forward Malik Bowman.

Just two hours prior, OTE announced the signing of versatile 2021 forward Kok Yat, a former DePaul commit who chose the new league over Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas and Ohio State.

Bowman had a similar “who’s who” list of college suitors after a strong summer with Prospect U, with Maryland, Georgetown, Ohio State, Florida State, Xavier, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Bryant.

Malik Bowman will add toughness to the OTE league. (Photo: OTE)

At 6-foot-8, Bowman uses his brute frame to overpower opposing bigs in the paint, but has the versatility and skill set to consistently slash into the lane and finish efficiently at the rim.

Bowman’s relentless motor makes him an effective rebounder on both ends of the floor and his blue collar makes him a commodity.

“Malik is an extremely talented and versatile wing who has demonstrated the character, drive and commitment to separate himself on and off the court,” said Brandon Williams, Head of OTE Basketball Operations. “With his skill level, maturity and understanding, he is going to make an immediate impact in the OTE environment. I am excited to see his continued growth, and his game flourish under Coach (Kevin) Ollie and his staff.”

Bowman and Yat join fellow elite players like Jalen Lewis, Bryce Griggs, Amen and Ausar Thompson Matt Bewley and Ryan Bewley and Jai Smith.

Every OTE player will earn a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime.

In addition, players will participate in revenue from use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and NFTs.