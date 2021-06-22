Elite 2022 Forward Jai Smith Signs with Overtime Elite Pro League

Smith had one of the most dominant high school seasons of any player in the 2022 class as a junior.

Overtime Elite continued its impressive rollout of elite players signing 2022 forward Jai Smith.

Smith picked OTE over Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, Memphis and Texas Tech.

“They really stood out because they showed me where they could take my game,” Smith said. “They’re gonna develop me as a player and help me get to that next level. They showed me how much I can progress. I strongly believe that this was the best option.”

This past season at Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) Smith averaged 27 points and 15 rebounds a game.

That production should mesh well with other OTE signees like Amen and Ausar Thompson, Matt Bewley and Ryan Bewley, Jean Montero and Emmanuel Maldonado from Puerto Rico.

“There’s a lot of talent on the team and it will make us all better,” Smith said. “I feel like my game is better suited for the pro game, so I feel like I’ll develop faster taking this option.”

Every OTE player will earn a guaranteed minimum salary of $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime.

In addition, players will participate in revenue from use of their name, image and likeness, including through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and NFTs.

“You can’t watch Jai play without being impressed by his athleticism,” said Kevin Ollie, OTE’s Head Coach and Director of Player Development. “We’re going to develop Jai’s complete game both on and off the court to prepare him for a sustained and successful career at the next level.”