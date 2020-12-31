SI.com
Poster of the Week: Kennedy Chandler

Jason Jordan

It’s the momentum shift, the power in the aftermath, the eye-widening reaction of the crowd just before they let out a collective “ooh,” it’s art, makes sense that it’s referred to as a poster.

Dunking over the top of an opposing player is, arguably, the top highlight in sports, but certainly the hardwood.

Each week SI All American will highlight that feat by scouring the country to find the top poster and crown that player with our Poster of the Week award.

Poster of the Week

First up is Sunrise Christian (Bel Air, Kan.) point guard Kennedy Chandler.

In a recent game, Chandler, the top point guard in the SI99, made a simple backdoor cut from halfcourt off an inbounds play. When the ball went to the middle the pass went to Chandler who was streaking toward the basket. That’s when Chandler rose up over defender and threw down a vicious one-hander.

Chandler finished the game with 21 points to lead Sunrise Christian to the 89-67 win over Lake Norman Christian (Huntersville, N.C.).

Check out the highlight below.

What Makes Chandler Special: Chandler is a super athletic point guard who uses a special combination of speed, quickness, shiftiness, three-level scoring ability and vision to dominate the competition consistently. Chandler has the “ball on a string” type of ball handling skills and controls the pace at all times. Last summer, Chandler lead Mokan (Mo.) to the coveted Nike Peach Jam title and averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals as a junior.

