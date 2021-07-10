adidas 3SSB: 2022 Guard Quion Williams Overcoming the Odds

Williams' coach said he could be the next Marcus Smart because of his toughness and leadership.

HOOVER, Ala. – Quion Williams isn’t concerned in the least if you’re only beginning to learn about him while reading this article, he’s more focused on overcoming the odds.

Growing up in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Williams was accustomed to seeing talented players fall by the wayside because of their inability to stay out of trouble, and as Williams continued to show promise on the hardwood growing up, he and his family were dead set on doing everything possible for him not to become a cautionary tale.

“I would always hear the old heads tell me about different guys who could’ve gone to the NBA if they could just stay out of the streets,” Williams said. “Sometimes you have to change the environment. My mom saw that and moved me to Dallas with my uncle. It was the best thing I ever did.”

He wasted little time settling into his new home at Mansfield (Texas) Legacy this past season, after sitting out most of the season due to transfer rules, Williams averaged 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks a game and led the Broncos to the third round of the playoffs.

His effortless transition has a lot to do with his game and personality.

Williams is a gritty, 6-foot-4 playmaker whose only goal is to outwork everyone on the floor and thus has a motor that runs in overdrive at all times. A legitimate three-level scorer, Williams has a knack for creating for himself and his teammates and doubles as a hound defensively.

One of Williams’ strongest traits is his ability as a vocal leader.

His personality is infectious and he plays with supreme confidence, evident of his summer averages: 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists a game.

Those attributes and numbers have Southern Assault co-director Vonzell Thomas drawing comparisons to his former player and current Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

“It’s a big comparison because he’s a great player,” Williams said of being compared to Smart. “I feel like I could be even better than him when people realize that I’m actually a true guard. I just know how hard I work and I’m a really confident player. I want to be the best.”

That mentality has Houston, Ole Miss, Marquette, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU, Texas A&M, Oral Roberts, among many others, in pursuit.

“It’s not about the name for me, it’s about the fit and definitely my relationship with the staff,” Williams said. “I really have to trust my coaches, that’s big for me. I just want to go somewhere that gets me as a player and let’s me play to my strengths. I just have a different mentality. I never want to be the guy that just had the potential. I know that I have to work to overcome everything, but that’s just how I’m built. I’ve always had to work for everything; I prefer it this way.”