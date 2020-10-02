The Scoot Henderson Blog: Recruitment, Fall League, Leadership and More

Scoot Henderson is an SI All-American nominee who turned in a dominant sophomore season at Kell (Marietta, Ga.) to the tune of 24 points, five rebounds and six assists a game. He kept the momentum going this summer despite the pandemic with Game Elite (Ga.), dominating all comers. Now a junior, Henderson has everyone from Auburn to Alabama to Georgia to N.C. State to Florida State, among others, all applying the full-court recruitment press. Now, Henderson has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on world, Scoot Henderson back at it with another blog!

Well, I’m back in school!

I’ve been back in for about a month now, but we’re all virtual for now. It’s been cool for the most part, it’s a little more work, but not too bad.

I think my favorite class so far would have to be Chemistry.

I’ve been doing good grade-wise, I got a 100 on my Spanish test and I wrote a speech for my American Literature class about how us millennials think our voice doesn’t matter, but how it really does.

I haven’t gotten my grade back for it, but I’m pretty confident that I got an A.

My high school team is in a fall league and our first game didn’t go great.

I realized I needed to talk to my teammates up; build them up.

In the second game we got behind again, but this time we stayed together and ended up coming back and winning by one point.

The biggest thing was that we used what we learned in the loss to win in the next game. That was a big moment for us, and something that I’ve been working on with being a leader.

That’s something I will definitely keep trying to grow with.

My recruitment has been cool.

Recently, I talked to N.C. State, Auburn, Louisville and Georgia Tech. I heard from Texas Tech too.

In the last month or two I’ve been really focused on the recovery of my body. I had a talk with one of my chiropractors and they told me about how important it is to invest in my body now.

I’ve been doing a lot of recovery exercises since then; mostly ice therapy, stretching more consistently, working on my balance and things like that.

I’m just trying to do everything that I can to preserve my body. It’s so important!

OK, so on the music side I’ve been listening to a lot of G Herbo lately and Lil Durk too. You know I always listen to Lil Baby and Polo G; they’re the hottest two out right now to me.

OK I just want to take the time to thank everybody for reading my blog.

Also, if you are able to vote, just do it!

