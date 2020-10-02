SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

The Scoot Henderson Blog: Recruitment, Fall League, Leadership and More

Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson is an SI All-American nominee who turned in a dominant sophomore season at Kell (Marietta, Ga.) to the tune of 24 points, five rebounds and six assists a game. He kept the momentum going this summer despite the pandemic with Game Elite (Ga.), dominating all comers. Now a junior, Henderson has everyone from Auburn to Alabama to Georgia to N.C. State to Florida State, among others, all applying the full-court recruitment press. Now, Henderson has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on world, Scoot Henderson back at it with another blog!

Well, I’m back in school!

I’ve been back in for about a month now, but we’re all virtual for now. It’s been cool for the most part, it’s a little more work, but not too bad.

RELATED: Elite wing Jordan Nesbitt commits to Memphis

I think my favorite class so far would have to be Chemistry.

I’ve been doing good grade-wise, I got a 100 on my Spanish test and I wrote a speech for my American Literature class about how us millennials think our voice doesn’t matter, but how it really does.

I haven’t gotten my grade back for it, but I’m pretty confident that I got an A.

My high school team is in a fall league and our first game didn’t go great.

I realized I needed to talk to my teammates up; build them up.

RELATED: Hardwood Pandemic Stockrisers Vol. II

In the second game we got behind again, but this time we stayed together and ended up coming back and winning by one point.

The biggest thing was that we used what we learned in the loss to win in the next game. That was a big moment for us, and something that I’ve been working on with being a leader.

That’s something I will definitely keep trying to grow with.

My recruitment has been cool.

Recently, I talked to N.C. State, Auburn, Louisville and Georgia Tech. I heard from Texas Tech too.

In the last month or two I’ve been really focused on the recovery of my body. I had a talk with one of my chiropractors and they told me about how important it is to invest in my body now.

I’ve been doing a lot of recovery exercises since then; mostly ice therapy, stretching more consistently, working on my balance and things like that.

I’m just trying to do everything that I can to preserve my body. It’s so important!

OK, so on the music side I’ve been listening to a lot of G Herbo lately and Lil Durk too. You know I always listen to Lil Baby and Polo G; they’re the hottest two out right now to me.

OK I just want to take the time to thank everybody for reading my blog.

Also, if you are able to vote, just do it!

Don’t forget to follow Scoot Henderson:

Twitter: @thereal013

Instagram: thereal0_

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Mukuba Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Mukuba is a safety prospect from LBJ High School in Austin, Texas. Mukuba is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

No. 1 RB TreVeyon Henderson Bigger, Faster In Preparation for Ohio State

SI99 No. 1 RB and All-American Bowl selection TreVeyon Henderson details his mindset ahead of his final high school game.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

Edwin Weathersby II

SI All-American Candidate Cam'Ron Ransom Highlights and Evaluation

Cam'Ron Ransom is a quarterback prospect from Armwood Senior High School in Seffner, Fla. Ransom is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Tysheem Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Tysheem Johnson is a safety prospect from Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia, Pa. Sawyer is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Elite 2021 Wing Jordan Nesbitt Commits to Memphis

Nesbitt is the Tigers second commitment from the 2021 class.

Jason Jordan

SI99 Injury Report: Top Prospects Return to Action After Missing 2019

High School football across America is just about back in full swing and some of the nation's top prospects, SI99 members, are back in action after injuries extended their long layoff.

SI All-American

by

MattySolo

The D'Marco Dunn Blog: This is Why I Committed to North Carolina...

Dunn is the Tar Heels second commitment from the 2021 class.

D'Marco Dunn

SIAA Freak of the Week: Josh Hough

SI All-American continues its latest feature, Freak of the Week, highlighting the top high school football prospect performances nationally.

SI All-American

by

OrangeExtremist

2023 Congolese Forward Cyr Malonga’s Star is on the Rise

Malonga is swiftly becoming one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 class.

Jason Jordan

by

Libanicus

Caleb Williams Blog: 'This is an Exciting Week'

Top recruit Caleb Williams gives back to area seniors, helps to potentially bring football back in Virginia and helps Oklahoma land a recruit.

Caleb Williams

by

eweber