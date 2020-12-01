SI All-American Candidates: 2 DePaul Commits Named

Two DePaul commitments have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Ahamad Bynum, the nephew of former NBA guard Will Bynum, became the Blue Demons' first commit of the 2021 recruiting cycle when he pledged to DePaul in November of his junior season. The explosive 6-foot-3 guard attends Chicago basketball hotbed Simeon High School, which produced Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker among other Windy City prep hoops legends.

Keon Edwards, a small forward from Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep, committed to DePaul last January. At 6-foot-7, 185 pounds, he combines good size on the wing with all-court shooting ability reserved for true marksmen.

None of the uncommitted players to make the cut as SI All-American candidates are currently considering the Blue Demons.

