SI All-American Candidates: 1 Oklahoma Commit Named

Oklahoma commit C.J. Noland, a guard from Waxahachie (Texas) High School, has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Noland committed to the Sooners in September over Kansas State. In an exclusive blog post with Sports Illustrated detailing his decision, Noland stressed that his strong relationship with OU's coaching staff and prospective role in Lon Kruger's offense loomed especially large in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound guard is best known for his versatile scoring repertoire and advanced feel as a playmaker. Noland led Waxahachie to a 27-7 overall record as a junior, including two wins in the Texas 6A state playoffs.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.