SI All-American Candidates: 1 Mississippi Commit Named

Daeshun Ruffin, a point guard from Jackson, Miss. who committed to Ole Miss in June, has been named a 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Ruffin chose the Rebels over scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida among others. The 5-foot-9 floor general led Callaway High School to a 5A state championship as a junior, averaging 26.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes across the country were evaluated for consideration as All-American candidates before the SI99 was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The list of 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidates was released on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and the group of student-athletes who just missed the cut will be unveiled throughout the remainder of December.