SI All-American Candidates: 1 Providence Target Named

Jonas Aidoo, a center from Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, N.C., is Providence's lone recruiting target from the high school class of 2021 to be named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

The 6-foot-11 big man recently trimmed his list of schools to a top-10 that includes Kansas, Marquette, NC State and Miami, among others. Blessed with rare athleticism for a player his size, Aidoo is just scratching the surface of sky-high potential that could propel him to the NBA.

No other seniors who rank among SI's top-99 prospects in the country are currently considering the Friars.

