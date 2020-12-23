SI99 Hoops: Players on the Brink

Sports Illustrated spent months pouring over game film, digging into statistics and picking the brains of coaches and scouts across the country before finalizing the inaugural SI99. While fully confident these Sports Illustrated All-American candidates represent the true cream of the crop from the high school class of 2021, it goes without saying that player development in basketball – especially at the crucial juncture between high school and college – is inevitably met with sudden starts, stops and turns.

Not every senior Sports Illustrated debated for the SI99 could ultimately make the cut. But as lesser-known NCAA and NBA players prove every season, lacking early-career recognition hardly prevents some prospects from reaching a ceiling that doubters never imagined possible in the first place.

These high school seniors were right on the brink of selection for the SI99.

Obinna Anywanwu, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.)

College: Cal

Anyanwu is stuck between positions at a burly 6-foot-7 with merely nascent perimeter skills, but does all the little things on the interior that coaches love. Expect him to see the floor early at Cal due to his relentless motor and rebounding instincts, and perhaps challenge for all-conference honors if he continues tightening his jumper.

John Camden, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)

College: Memphis

An effortless ball handler at 6-foot-7, Camden is also a proven, versatile shooter from deep. He needs to get stronger to maximize his athletic potential, but projects as a high-impact offensive player in Penny Hardaway's attack at Memphis, especially if allowed to play through growing pains.

Michael James, Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.)

College: Louisville

A live-wire athlete on the wing at 6-foot-6, it's only a matter of time until James is making highlight-reel plays at Louisville. He lacks polish as a creator and overall decision-maker, but has the explosive athleticism and aggressive mindset needed to be a major riser in his class after a year or two of tutelage under Cardinals coach Chris Mack.

Jaden Jones, St. Louis Christian Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)

College: Rutgers

Jones won MVP of the Wooten 150 camp in late October, outplaying many prospects ranked ahead of him while leading his team to the event championship. The Rutgers commit has scoring touch on all three levels, good feel as a passer and the length at 6-foot-8 to check multiple positions – an extremely intriguing blend of attributes that could make Jones a late riser in his class.

Ryan Nembhard, Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

College: Creighton

The true scope of Nembhard's influence is often the type to get easily overlooked, especially on a star-studded squad like Montverde. Ultra-steady but unspectacular, he's a consummate floor general with outstanding vision and pace, traits that should allow him to play a major role at Creighton for years to come.

Nisine Poplar, Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)

College: Miami

A born scorer at off guard, Poplar has good length for the position at 6-foot-5. He can fill it up from anywhere on the floor, though must better learn to play within the team concept before realizing his destiny as Miami's go-to guy on the perimeter.

Duncan Powell, DeSoto (Texas)

College: North Carolina A & T

Powell made national headlines in November when he committed to North Carolina A & T, an HBCU in Greensboro, N.C. that competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. At 6-foot-8 with a deft handle, natural passing ability and reliable three-point range, he's the type of multi-faceted forward who could make a difference at any program in the country.

Erik Van Der Heijden, Millbrook (Raleigh, N.C.)

College: Louisville

Van Der Heijden has proven shooting range to the NBA three-point line, and at 6-foot-9 is blessed with the feel to make plays for his teammates and keep the offense moving quickly. Just an average athlete, his foot speed and overall perimeter skills must get better before he's able to play small forward. Even if relegated to the role of stretch four, though, Van Der Heijden figures to juice Louisville's offense with the threat of his shooting ability alone.