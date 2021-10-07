The Skyy Clark Blog: Imminent Return, Kentucky's Big September, Montverde and More

Clark said he's confident that he'll return to the court this season for Montverde.

Skyy Clark is one of the top prospects in the 2022 class and the first player to commit to Kentucky in the class. Clark transferred to Montverde (Fla.) Academy this past summer before suffering a torn ACL. Now he’s agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Yo, what’s up guys, Skyy Clark here and I’m back at it with Sports Illustrated to update you on what’s going on with me.

My rehab has been going great; my guy Jason Torres helps me here at Montverde and then I go with my guy TJ at night. Around lunchtime I’m doing 12 miles on the bike, and I’ve lost 12 pounds already!

I want to lose a little more, but I’m well on my way. I’m ahead of schedule!

I’m not rushing anything, but I’m confident that I’ll be back!

I love our team. We played last month in Miami and looked really solid.

RELATED: Jordan Walsh sets timetable for decision

We have a few things to work on, but these guys are special.

I think the young guy I’ve been most impressed with is Kwame (Evans). I didn’t know that he could shoot it like that, but he’s just getting better and better every day. Really, all of our young guys are elite.

Well, I told you guys a couple months back that we were gonna get two more recruits soon at Kentucky and as you can see we got it done!

It’s been an amazing last couple of weeks for us!

We got who we wanted, and we’re still hoping to get two more.

I’ll just say me, Chris (Livingston) and Shaedon (Sharpe) are feeling pretty confident.

I talk to the staff all the time; Coach Cal was just at my house a few weeks ago with Coach O and they’re planning to come back in a couple weeks.

RELATED: MJ Rice focused on bringing a national title to Kansas

Me, Coach Chan, Shaedon and Chris have a cool Group Chat going, so we stay connected!

OK, I’ve gotta tell you I’m loving school right now.

Shouout Miss Helm, she teaches African American History, and Mr. Jones, my Kinesiology teacher.

Those are my two favorite subjects!

My two favorite people on campus are Miss Brauman and Mr. B! They’re in the office and they’re always there for me to help with whatever!

I’m loving Montverde in every way!

Musically, I’ve really been on my reggae vibes heavy recently.

I’m listening to a lot of Bob Marley and the Wailers right now! If you’re not up on it, then I’m telling you, you should check that out!

OK, guys I’ve gotta get back to work, but I appreciate you reading and come back soon to check back in with me on my next blog.

Be safe out there!

Don’t forget to follow Skyy Clark:

Twitter: @SkyyClark

Instagram: skyy