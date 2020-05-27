The Skyy Clark Blog: Move to TN, Quarantine Grind, Recruitment and More

Skyy Clark is an SI All-American nominee and one of the top point guards in the country, regardless of class, with the college interest (Kentucky, Ohio State, Gonzaga, Memphis, Arizona and Michigan, among many others) to prove it. Clark recently announced that he would be transferring from Heritage Christian (Northridge, Calif.) to Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy for the last two years of high school. Now he’s agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world it’s Skyy Clark and I’m kicking off my new blog with Sports Illustrated just letting y’all know what my life is like on and off the court.

I recently moved from California to Nashville, Tennessee; I think last Friday was the two-week mark for me, and so far, I love it.

The biggest difference would definitely have to be the weather; that’s a huge change.

There are some really great people out here and they show a lot of love.

RELATED: Skyy Clark Dedicates Career to Kobe Bryant

The sky in the evening looks just like a painting. It’s a beautiful city.

When I found out that I was going to be moving this way, I hit up my boy Darius Garland and he was telling me about Brentwood Academy and why it would be a good fit for me.

He set me up with Coach (Matt) Hoppe, who ended up talking to my dad. We ended up coming to tour the school in February and went to a game and loved it.

I’m really looking forward to getting started at Brentwood next season!

I know everything is paused right now, but I’m happy that I’m still able to get in two and three workouts a day. Nothing has really changed for me there, so that’s been good.

RELATED: Elite Players Learn Lessons From "The Last Dance" Doc

Just looking at our schedule, we’re gonna have some big games!

I know we play Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Miller so I’m looking forward to the competition.

My recruitment is going cool.

The coaches can’t contact me directly until June 15, but my coach tells me about the schools that keep in touch and that’s Ohio State, Kentucky, Memphis, Arizona, Michigan, Gonzaga, Indiana and a bunch of other schools reach out regularly.

I’m very excited to be able to talk to the coaches soon. It’s a blessing to have any colleges reach out and to be able to start building relationships on my own is something I’m looking forward to.

At the next level I see myself as a point guard but can play both positions, depending on what is needed. I think I’m at my best with the ball in my hand creating for myself and others. People tend to focus on my scoring a lot, but my passing ability is up there with my scoring too. I’m hoping more people will notice that next season.

I’m still in finishing up my year at Heritage right now online.

I just have to finish my final in Chemistry and I’ll be done.

I’m feeling good about my grades to finish out. That’s important to me to finish strong in the classroom too.

I do miss Cali! I think the thing that I miss the most is my friends, but I’m keeping in touch with everyone so it isn’t too bad.

The free time that I have right now works for me. I’m a home body so it’s not hard for me to have to stay home. I’ve always loved fishing but being out here in Nashville I’m able to do it more, so I’m loving that.

I do miss AAU!

I was running with the Oakland Soldiers on the Nike EYBL and the best part about summer ball is being able to play against the top players in the world. Some of the best times are just hanging out with your friends in the hotels after and traveling.

You can’t get times like that back so I wish we could be out there.

At the same time, I want everyone to stay safe.

I’ve heard they may try and plan something later this year to get us out there playing and if we do, I’ll be more than ready for that. For now, I’m just planning for the high school season though.

OK, guys that’s it for blog No. 1! I’ve gotta get back to studying so I can finish strong.

I’ll be back with another update soon.

Be safe.

Don’t forget to follow Skyy Clark:

Twitter: @SkyyClark