The Skyy Clark Blog: Recruitment News, Power of Platforms and More

Skyy Clark is an SI All-American nominee and one of the top point guards in the country, regardless of class, with the college interest to prove it. Clark recently announced that he would be transferring from Heritage Christian (Northridge, Calif.) to Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy for the last two years of high school. Now he’s agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on everybody this is Skyy Clark here with my Sports Illustrated blog to give you an update.

With the platform that I have there are a lot of people of all ages looking up to me, and I’m aware of my voice.

Athletes are so powerful, and we need to promote positivity so I was really happy to see what’s going on in the NBA and how they’re all standing up for what’s right.

We’ve got real issues and we all have to do our part; I know I’m always gonna do my part to push for what’s right.

What I’ve been doing is learning more and more about my history. I recently learned all about Juneteenth, which is crazy to say because it’s such an important holiday in our history, but we were never taught about it in school.

I also make sure to do some sort of random act of kindness every day; just anything to make the world a better place.

I’m back in school now and this is my first year at Brentwood, but everyone has been great. I’ve been making a lot of friends and everyone’s been super welcoming.

My favorite subject right now is History with Mr. Vazquez. He really makes it fun and interesting.

The team has already started workouts and we’re already building that chemistry!

It’s way different going to school in a pandemic as you could expect, but we’re making it work. They give us mask breaks here and there outside as long as we keep our social distance. Then at lunch we have to sit four to a table instead of eight, so it’s a lot different.

The good thing is that our numbers here are going the right way so I’m praying it continues.

Right now, everything is starting on time sports-wise. I’m hoping that continues too!

My recruitment has been good.

I recently had a call with North Carolina, and it was great. My whole family was on with Coach Roy (Williams) and Coach (Steve) Robinson. Coach Roy was just telling us stories and we all had a great conversation.

He told me about Jacque Vaughn and how when he coached him at Kansas he won academic accolades and how great a player he was at the same time.

It was inspiring.

Right now, my list is still at North Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, Memphis, UCLA, USC, Tennessee State, Oregon and I recently added DePaul and Kansas.

Those were two schools that went even harder with recruiting me after I originally cut my list. That showed me how much they really wanted me, and I had to come back and add them.

On Thursday I will announce my top three schools.

OK, switching up a little bit, I’m still listening to my old school rap and R & B!

I even listen to some of Shaq’s old songs too!

OK, guys that’s it for now, but check back soon and I’ll have another update for you guys.

Be safe.

