The Brandon Weston Blog: This is Why I Committed to Seton Hall…

Brandon Weston

Morgan Park (Chicago) shooting guard Brandon Weston committed to Seton Hall over Western Illinois, Michigan, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and Illinois. He broke down the thought process behind his decision in this exclusive blog with SI All-American.

Hey world this is Brandon Weston and I’m excited to announce that I am officially committed to Seton Hall.

At the end of the day, I picked them because they were the school that wanted me the most. They were the most consistent with me and they always made sure we were always on the same page.

Coach (Kevin) Willard really wanted me from day one, and he always did everything he could to get me.

One of the things that really stood out to me with Coach Willard was one Zoom call we had while he was on vacation. He couldn’t get a good wireless signal so he actually drove an hour away just to get a good signal so we could be on the Zoom. On vacation.

That really showed me how bad he wanted me there.

Then, it’s just a beautiful campus and school. I can be closer to home and my family will be able to come and watch me play.

I’m lucky that I was able to take an unofficial visit to the campus before the pandemic stopped everything. Of course, the pandemic made this whole process a lot harder because we couldn’t travel.

Honestly, all of the coaches that recruited me were great so having to make this decision without being able to sit down with everyone in person was tough.

In the end, for me, Seton Hall was just the best fit.

Their vision for me is to contribute right when I get to campus. They want me to come in and be a leader on the first day.

I’m so relieved to have this decision out of the way. Now I can just go to school and just focus on basketball. I don’t have to worry about calling coaches and things like that. This will help me get better because I can put everything into my craft.

I may be looking to bring a few guys with me, but right now I’m just getting my list together for who I want.

OK, guys I have to get going, but I appreciate you taking the time to read. I wanted to give you more details about how I came to my decision.

Stay tuned and go Pirates!

Don’t forget to follow Brandon Weston:

Twitter: @BWest233

Instagram: whoisbwest

