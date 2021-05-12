Sports Illustrated home
SI All-American
FootballBasketball
Search

Elite Guard Skyy Clark Will Transfer to Montverde Academy

Clark joins a loaded Eagles squad who will be vying for back-to-back national titles.
Author:
Publish date:

A month and a half after capturing its fifth GEICO Nationals title, Montverde (Fla.) Academy has managed to reload its backcourt with elite combo guard Skyy Clark, who will transfer from Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.) for his senior season.

Clark, a Kentucky commit, was one of just five underclassmen named to the SI All-American team this past season after averaging 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds a game for the Tigers.

RELATED: Montverde wins fifth GEICO Nationals title

“Montverde is the best place to push me and prepare me for the next level,” Clark said. “It’s an elite basketball school, but it’s an elite academic school. That means a lot to me and my family. I’m looking forward to learning under Coach (Kevin) Boyle and Coach Rae (Miller). I feel like my game is gonna grow a lot in this last year.”

Clark’s younger siblings, including his brother ZZ, an elite prospect in his own right, will also attend Montverde Academy.

Clark said the lure of leading the Eagles to back-to-back national titles weighed heavily into his decision, as did the opportunity to play with other elite players like Dariq Whitehead and fellow SI All-American Jalen Duren.

Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren was named a Second Team SI All-American this season.

“I’ve never played with Jalen, but he’s so dominant and unstoppable,” Clark said. “I’m excited to be able to play with a guy of his caliber. Same for Dariq, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Justice Williams and the other guys. I’ve built great relationships with those guys through USA Basketball and IG so out chemistry will be strong.”

RELATED: The Skyy Clark Blog

This spring, Clark has picked up where he left off during the high school season, dominating the competition while running with Mokan Elite (Mo.).

“Skyy is my guy,” Duren said. “I love his game, and I think he’s a great player. He’s a big key for us going for back-to-back titles.” 

Skyy Clark 1
Basketball

Elite Guard Skyy Clark Will Transfer to Montverde Academy

Patrick Baldwin
Basketball

Elite Prep Wing Patrick Baldwin Jr. Commits to UW-Milwaukee

Lewis Carter
Football

Coveted 2023 Recruit Lewis Carter Cultivating In-State Relationships

  • By John Garcia, Jr.
    2 hours ago
Tawfiq Thomas
Football

Big DL Recruit Tawfiq Thomas Set for Trio of Official Visits

  • By John Garcia, Jr.
    18 hours ago
Jordyn Tyson
Football

Top Performers: Championship 7v7 Tampa Battle Royale

Kye Stokes
Football

Ohio State to Keep Do-it-All Athlete Kye Stokes on Commitment List

  • By John Garcia, Jr.
    May 10, 2021
Paolo Banchero
Basketball

Iverson Classic: Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Others Didn’t Disappoint

Jaquise Alexander
Football

Jaquise Alexander Becoming one of Florida's Most Coveted Prospects

  • By John Garcia, Jr.
    May 8, 2021
iverson-header_1296x
Basketball

Iverson Classic: What to Watch For