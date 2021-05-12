Elite Guard Skyy Clark Will Transfer to Montverde Academy

A month and a half after capturing its fifth GEICO Nationals title, Montverde (Fla.) Academy has managed to reload its backcourt with elite combo guard Skyy Clark, who will transfer from Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.) for his senior season.

Clark, a Kentucky commit, was one of just five underclassmen named to the SI All-American team this past season after averaging 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds a game for the Tigers.

RELATED: Montverde wins fifth GEICO Nationals title

“Montverde is the best place to push me and prepare me for the next level,” Clark said. “It’s an elite basketball school, but it’s an elite academic school. That means a lot to me and my family. I’m looking forward to learning under Coach (Kevin) Boyle and Coach Rae (Miller). I feel like my game is gonna grow a lot in this last year.”

Clark’s younger siblings, including his brother ZZ, an elite prospect in his own right, will also attend Montverde Academy.

Clark said the lure of leading the Eagles to back-to-back national titles weighed heavily into his decision, as did the opportunity to play with other elite players like Dariq Whitehead and fellow SI All-American Jalen Duren.

Jalen Duren was named a Second Team SI All-American this season.

“I’ve never played with Jalen, but he’s so dominant and unstoppable,” Clark said. “I’m excited to be able to play with a guy of his caliber. Same for Dariq, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Justice Williams and the other guys. I’ve built great relationships with those guys through USA Basketball and IG so out chemistry will be strong.”

RELATED: The Skyy Clark Blog

This spring, Clark has picked up where he left off during the high school season, dominating the competition while running with Mokan Elite (Mo.).

“Skyy is my guy,” Duren said. “I love his game, and I think he’s a great player. He’s a big key for us going for back-to-back titles.”