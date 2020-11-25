In observance of Thanksgiving, we caught up with a handful of elite high school basketball players to find out what they’re most thankful for from a basketball perspective.

Keep the “health” and “family” responses for the dinner table on turkey day, right now we wanted them to reveal which basketball skill they’re most thankful to have in their arsenal.

Here’s what they told us.

RELATED: Shaedon Sharpe's Star is on the Rise

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Scotland (Penn.), F, 2022

College: Undecided

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My vision and passing/IQ; just being able to see things that some other players don’t and being able to get guys involved in multiple ways.”

Brandon Gardner, Gray Collegiate (Columbia, S.C.), F, 2023

College: Undecided

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My athleticism. I am very thankful for having a long wingspan and being athletic with it. I say that because I have a 7-foot wingspan and I can also jump out the gym, so I can block shots and rebound extremely well.”

Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City, Okla.), SG, 2021

College: Auburn

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My shooting ability because there’s always room on the court for someone who can shoot the ball.”

Michael Foster is one of the most dominant players in the country. Jon Lopez

Michael Foster, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.), F, 2021

College: Undecided

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My ability to get to the basket off the bounce at 6-foot-10, 245 pounds. That’s how I’m able to dominate.”

Harrison Ingram, St. Mark’s (Dallas), SF, 2021

College: Stanford

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “Definitely my ability to improve and apply advice given to me at a rapid rate. It helps me with any defensive scheme thrown against me.”

RELATED: SI All-American's Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Class Rankings

Deebo Coleman, West Nassau County (Callahan, Fla.), SG, 2021

College: Georgia Tech

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My high IQ because with me having that it allows me to catch on to stuff faster and also be able to anticipate what’s going to happen next.”

MJ Rice, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), SG, 2022

College: Undecided

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My playmaking ability and the ability to create my own shot. I feel like that has opened up so much in my game and has made me a more complete player.”