SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Michael Foster, Harrison Ingram and Other Elite HS Hoops Stars Dish on Skills They’re Most Thankful to Possess

Jason Jordan

In observance of Thanksgiving, we caught up with a handful of elite high school basketball players to find out what they’re most thankful for from a basketball perspective.

Keep the “health” and “family” responses for the dinner table on turkey day, right now we wanted them to reveal which basketball skill they’re most thankful to have in their arsenal.

Here’s what they told us.

RELATED: Shaedon Sharpe's Star is on the Rise

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Scotland (Penn.), F, 2022

College: Undecided

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My vision and passing/IQ; just being able to see things that some other players don’t and being able to get guys involved in multiple ways.”

Brandon Gardner, Gray Collegiate (Columbia, S.C.), F, 2023

College: Undecided

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My athleticism. I am very thankful for having a long wingspan and being athletic with it. I say that because I have a 7-foot wingspan and I can also jump out the gym, so I can block shots and rebound extremely well.”

Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City, Okla.), SG, 2021

College: Auburn

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My shooting ability because there’s always room on the court for someone who can shoot the ball.”

Michael Foster 1
Michael Foster is one of the most dominant players in the country.Jon Lopez

Michael Foster, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.), F, 2021

College: Undecided

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My ability to get to the basket off the bounce at 6-foot-10, 245 pounds. That’s how I’m able to dominate.”

Harrison Ingram, St. Mark’s (Dallas), SF, 2021

College: Stanford

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “Definitely my ability to improve and apply advice given to me at a rapid rate. It helps me with any defensive scheme thrown against me.”

RELATED: SI All-American's Top 25 Basketball Recruiting Class Rankings

Deebo Coleman, West Nassau County (Callahan, Fla.), SG, 2021

College: Georgia Tech

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My high IQ because with me having that it allows me to catch on to stuff faster and also be able to anticipate what’s going to happen next.”

MJ Rice, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), SG, 2022

College: Undecided

The one skill I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My playmaking ability and the ability to create my own shot. I feel like that has opened up so much in my game and has made me a more complete player.” 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Football Candidates Cut to 250 Finalists

2020 SI All-American football candidates list down to 250 finalists

SI All-American

New Additions to the SI All-American Candidate List

SI All-American announced a dozen new college football prospects who made the cut down to 250 potential recruits to be named to the 2021 All-American football team.

Edwin Weathersby II

Nation's Leading Passer Dart Focused on Five Schools Ahead of Decision

Fresh off of record-setting 2020 season, Senior QB recruit Jaxson Dart has his eye on West Coast powers

John Garcia, Jr.

Freak of the Week: Jordan Jenkins

SI All-American continues its latest football feature, Freak of the Week, highlighting the top high school football prospect performances nationally.

SI All-American

SI99 QB JJ McCarthy Caps Senior Season; 'I Couldn't Ask for Anyone Better'

Future Michigan quarterback impresses IMG Academy coaches and players on, off the field

John Garcia, Jr.

Shaedon Sharpe’s Stock Continues to Ascend with Monster Start to the Season

Sharpe has upped his points per game average by 19 this season.

Jason Jordan

Caleb Williams on Bedlam, his Birthday, Thanksgiving

No. 1 recruit Caleb Williams updates weekly blog on his life before enrolling at Oklahoma

Caleb Williams

SI All-American Candidate Roderick Daniels, Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Roderick Daniels, Jr. is a wide receiver prospect from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Edgar Amaya Highlights and Evaluation

Edgar Amaya is an offensive guard prospect from Russellville High School in Russellville, Ala. Amaya is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Friday Five: Ewers to Ohio State, South Carolina Coaching Consideration

SI All-American's new feature, Friday Five, continues with five topics on our mind in college football and recruiting.

SI All-American