adidas 3SSB: Tyler Nickel Continues to Pickup Major Offers and Interest

Duke is the latest school to reach out to the elite wing as the July live period heats up.

HOOVER, Ala. – Tyler Nickel is well aware that as fun and exciting as official visits can be they can also elevate the ultimate decision from difficult to seemingly impossible.

“You know everyone’s going to make the official visit perfect for you,” Nickel said. “But, as hard as it’ll be, I just feel like you can’t get a true feel for a school without being there and seeing it in person. People forget we just recently got the opportunity to go to campuses again, so I want to see as many as I can.”

Nickel’s point is well taken, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a significant number of 2021 prospects to commit to schools sight unseen after the NCAA extended the dead period eight times over the past year. As of June 1, the NCAA reinstated the normal recruiting calendar, opening the floodgates for visits galore.

To that end, Nickel said he plans to take one official visit at the end of July and then take five others during his senior year during August and September.

The question is which schools on his massive list will he graced with his presence.

As it stands, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Iowa, Butler, N.C. State, LSU, West Virginia and Indiana are keeping the closest tabs according to Nickel. Duke has also upped its interest in Nickel over the last couple of weeks and has remained in constant contact.

“I’m growing my relationship with them now too,” Nickel said of Duke. “They’re watching while I’m in Alabama like the other schools. I’m just gonna see what comes after the live periods and go from there. I’m just staying open.”

The intense pursuit from elite colleges is understandable for a prospect with Nickel’s size and skill set.

The 6-foot-7 wing finished his junior season as one of the most potent scorers in the country, averaging 35 points, five assists and 11 rebounds a game for East Rockingham (Elkton, Ava.).

He’s pumping in 17 points a game with Team Loaded (Va.) despite playing alongside multiple high major Division I prospects.

Nickel is clear that the most important factor that will go into his decision is which school will best prepare him to be a pro, so he’s got no problem admitting that he grew up a North Carolina fan.

“I just loved watching them play and a lot of my friends were fans of UNC too,” Nickel said. “Getting that offer was probably the most surreal moment in my recruitment so far. Now, I’m mature enough to know that can’t be it. That doesn’t necessarily mean that’s the best place for me. I’m 100% gonna choose the best place for me.”

Nickel said he’s more focused on living in the moment with his recruitment, and enjoying the process as opposed to overthinking it.

“I feel like I’ve been trying to be low key and not seem too overwhelmed or excited with things,” Nickel said. “But my family and friends keep telling me to enjoy it and they’re right. Getting offers and calls from the schools that I grew up watching is big so I’m just having fun with it right now. I’ll know a lot more after the visits, and I may cut the list down after that.”