SI99: Examining the Top WR Commitment Groups in the Class of 2021

With the inaugural SI99 prospect rankings and SI All-American candidate lists public, SIAA digs into Power 5 programs putting together the top wide receiver corps in the class of 2021.

The ideal criteria includes programs with three or more verbally committed prospects we have projected at wide receiver or slot receiver to this point in the cycle.

Excluding the programs with two or less wide and slot receivers committed, even among those likely to add another elite like Ohio State or Oklahoma with Emeka Egbuka, this list represents the best combination of high-end depth on current commitment lists (as of September 2).

Alabama: Jacorey Brooks, Christian Leary, Agiye Hall

WR Commits: 3

SI99 Members: 2

Just two programs have a par of receivers in the SI99 already committed, UA and Oklahoma, and the Crimson Tide's third pledge -- Agiye Hall -- was right on the cusp of the elite group. He'll have a chance to crash that party when the final SI99 for the class is published. He is as big and physical as any wideout in the country with as good a catch radius. Jacorey Brooks, WR No. 5 nationally, checks the physicality box even quicker and is among the best blocking prospects at the position to go along with great production and instincts in the one of the top football regions in America (Miami). Christian Leary is the crown jewel, though, with the highest SI99 ranking (42) among the trio to go along with his tab as the No. 2 slot prospect in the class. The raw speed and lower-body power gives us Henry Ruggs III vibes on a more physically developed frame at the same stage.

Florida: Trevonte Rucker, Charles Montgomery, Daejon Reynolds, Marcus Burke

WR Commits: 4

SI99 Members: None

Although Florida’s group of receivers doesn’t feature an SI99 member, we still feel good about the crop of pass-catchers en route to Gainesville. Trevonte Rucker is a prospect we’ve tracked since he was a freshman, and while he currently plays quarterback, we project a similar role as to current Gator Kadarius Toney in Dan Mullen’s offense. Charles Montgomery is another versatile prospect who can play RB, as well as H-receiver for Florida. Daejon Reynolds is a thick-bodied receiver with impressive ball skills and body control, plus he can develop into a solid blocker, something Mullen asks of his receivers. However, the most intriguing player amongst this group is Marcus Burke. At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Burke possesses length and long speed to become a vertical threat for the Gators as an X-receiver.

Michigan: Xavier Worthy, Christian Dixon, Markus Allen, Andrel Anthony

WR Commits: 4

SI99 Members: 2

Each one of these future Wolverines is over 6-feet tall while profiling as versatile pieces, especially in the case of SI99 members Xavier Worthy and Christian Dixon. It's not hard to project either as an 'X' or on the inside working at No. 2 or No. 3 in spread personnel sets when it comes to elusiveness in Worthy's case and polish in Dixon's. Worthy is the group's headliner at this point with his improved polish and head-turning ability to get vertical thanks to his top-end speed. In-stater Andrel Anthony is a possession prospect with great ball skills and ability to make contested catches. Markus Allen, who had a huge senior year debut in scoring three touchdowns last week, aligns with Dixon as high floor prospects with enough size, polish and raw play-making ability to bet on at the next level.

Clemson: Beaux Collins, Troy Stellato, Dacari Collins

WR Commits: 3

SI99 Members: 1

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney came up as a receiver coach, so it’s no surprise the Tigers have gotten production from the position throughout his tenure. His 2021 recruiting class currently features three at this position, headlined by SI99 member Beaux Collins, the nation’s No. 2 receiver. Collins has the size and skill set at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds to play boundary-X for Swinney. Troy Stellato is our No. 9 Slot WR prospect, as he projects as a volume target due to his quickness, toughness and reliability. Dacari Collins (no relation to Beaux) is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4 and 200-plus pounds who plays with strength to bully smaller defenders at catch points. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise us to see him develop into a dynamic H-TE later in his career at Clemson.

Oregon: Troy Franklin, Kyron Ware-Hudson, Isaiah Brevard

WR Commits: 3

SI99 Members: 1

The Ducks are no strangers to possessing offensive playmakers on the perimeter. Head coach Mario Cristobal is attempting to continue that trend, as he has three receivers locked in as of now. The theme of the group appears to be length, beginning with SI99 member Troy Franklin, our No. 7 receiver. We began Franklin as a Slot WR projection, however, he has reportedly grown an inch in the off-season to get up in the 6-foot-2 range. He has excellent foot quickness and is among the fastest players in the 2021 class, regardless of position. Kyron Ware-Hudson is our No. 6 Slot WR, although he can work on the perimeter as well due to his size at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. Cristobal went to the Delta region to pluck Isaiah Brevard to complete the current trifecta. At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, the Mississippi native has the potential to impact the mid-range passing game and blossom into an ideal redzone target in a few seasons in Eugene.

Honorable Mention: Miami, Baylor, Kentucky

Each of these programs has great volume at the position -- each standing at four receivers committed -- with ceiling firepower at the top of the respective lists. We'll check on this trio this fall to see if any matches up with the top groups nationally.

A Player Away: Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida State

As mentioned above, Ohio State and Oklahoma are among the programs on the verge of crashing this list based solely on volume. LSU is right there, too, and FSU may not be as far off as one would expect.

OSU's combination of No. 4 WR Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Jayden Ballard is an elite one-two punch ala Oklahoma with a pair of SI99 members in No. 1 slot Mario Williams and No. 9 WR Cody Jackson. Both programs are in the running for No. 1 WR Emeka Egbuka and OU is the running favorite to land honorable mention Slot Jalil Farooq later this month.

LSU would be on the list should we follow the industry projection of Jojo Earle as a slot (he is SIAA's No. 6 RB) when combined with honorable mention WR Chris Hilton and Deion Smith on the commitment list. The Tigers can jump on the list down the road anyway with in-state targets like No. 8 WR Brian Thomas and No. 3 Slot Destyn Pazon still on the market.

FSU, the current favorite for Pazon, holds the commitments of towering speedster Malik McClain as well as South Carolinian Joshua Burrell. McClain is a prospect who could blossom in 2020 teaming up with Michigan QB commitment JJ McCarthy and playing opposite Alabama-bound Jacorey Brooks at IMG Academy.

John Garcia, Jr. and Edwin Weasthersby II contributed to this feature

