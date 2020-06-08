No. 1 QB Caleb Williams Sets Commitment Date in Latest 'All on The Line' Blog

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Hey guys!

Welcome back for another week of the blog, Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

This week I trained, I worked out, I talked business, investing, a little bit of NIL (name, image and likeness), but not really too much on that to really talk about. Just to let you know that I did it and we're talking about business, building my own brand, making a training website/app when it gets to that time. Trying to figure out my own symbol and things like that to trademark me later in the process, through college and years after.

I sat with Coach Russ (Russell Thomas), one of my mentors and coaches. Over this past week or so, we've been talking on investing and building my own brand with things that can help me in the near future.

I worked out today (Sunday), yesterday and a few times during the week. Today and yesterday we did some cool pictures and videos of me working out with one of my buddies, a few of my friends, and teammates.

But I'm gonna keep this week short, especially after the last two weeks I've had with recent SI blogs. This week is short, still focusing on my guys that are leaving, enjoying the time I have with them. Also with the whole George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, all of that going on right now. Wanted to keep this week short and give everyone a surprise.

July 4 is the commitment date for me.

Coming out with a few cool things when it gets to that point, but July 4 is the day that fireworks will be shooting up into the sky with all of the commits. The guys and coaches will be going crazy and hopefully the fans go crazy, too. I'm committing to one of these three schools.

July 4 is the date and I'm very excited. I can't wait. I've got a lot planned coming up in this next month. Three weeks and five days, now. A lot planned, ready to go. Ready to do it.

Signing off of Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Hopefully this was a good enough surprise, at least until July 4 for you all. I hope everybody is positive, staying safe.

Make sure you wash your hands.

All on the Line: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | Week 14

Twitter: @CALEBcsw

Instagram: ayeeecaleb