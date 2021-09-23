Canadian DL Hastings Adds Alabama, Georgia, Sets Pac-12 Official as Recruitment Explodes

Senior defensive line prospect among the biggest risers in the class of 2022

There's not much left for Isaiah Hastings to add to his offer sheet.

The Canadian transplant to Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International broke out on the recruiting trail at mega camp efforts over the summer, including a six-offer day following the Mercer event, and he's carried the momentum into his senior season this fall.

The 6'4", 290-pound interior talent added an offer from Alabama on Sunday, just two days after Crimson Tide assistant coaches watched him in person, and added a Georgia offer 10 days prior. Florida, Oregon and others did the same in August on the heels of a strong trip to Michigan to cap the month of July.

Visits will play a large part in the decision-making process for one of the best at his position, but Hastings contends he remains in no rush to end his recruitment.

Florida hosted him for the showdown against Alabama last weekend. It was his third time in Gainesville, the most any contending program has hosted Hastings to date.

"I went to the Florida game, It was crazy and fun," he said. "I had a great time. I talked to Coach (Dan) Mullen and Coach (David) Turner. They really want me there.

"I'm very familiar and comfortable there."

The next big visit will be out to Eugene to see Oregon host Pac-12 foe Cal. It will be an official visit.

"I setup one with Oregon, October 15th," Hastings said.

Alabama and Georgia, the top two programs in the current college football polls, are "up there for sure" and visits to each are potentially in the works. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was at the school early in the week to see Hastings in person.

Despite the attention, Hastings is still learning of the new options he has.

"I’m taking my time," he said. "My recruitment is still the same."

Hastings has registered 18 tackles, including seven for loss and three sacks to pair with 12 quarterback hurries, in just four games thus far in 2021.

Clearwater Academy International faces Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines on Friday evening.