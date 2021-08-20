Isaiah Hastings Ready to Kick Off American Varsity Slate

Canada native set for senior season at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy, his first varsity campaign in the United States

The summer of 2021 won't soon be forgotten in the college football recruiting world. June signaled the end of a 15-month dead period, induced by the global pandemic, allowing for coaches and prospects to connect in person once again.

It meant the return of traditional recruiting trips, prospect camps and even satellite camps -- where several colleges would combine to scout talent at the same workout. It would benefit every program, high-profile recruit and under the radar talent alike.

The Mercer Mega Camp, which took place June 1 right as the "gates" re-opened, brought hundreds of competitors to Georgia with the hopes of landing a scholarship offer. Many did, but not at the clip Isaiah Hastings would establish.

The Toronto native, ahead of transferring to Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International for the 2021 season, turned the heads of just about every program in attendance that day. The 6'4", 290-pound defensive lineman would walk away with a half-dozen scholarship offers by day's end.

Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky, South Alabama and Liberty offered. The next day, West Virginia did the same. By June 7, 14 new scholarship offers were added to Hastings's list.

"It was surreal, all the hard work I put in from Canada with my pops and my trainers, they really push me hard," he said. "I knew I could compete with the kids in America. So I went to go show out. All the hard work paid off.

"I didn't know it would blow up like this."

Since, tenders from Florida, Oregon, Michigan and many other college football blue bloods have led to Hastings being regarded as one of the top interior defensive line recruits in his new country.

The senior flashes the combination of size, athleticism and power to pressure the passer or stop runners in the backfield, something every defense covets up front.

"I have a lot of toughness, I use my hands really well, I have a really good burst and strength," Hastings said of his skill. "I use all my tools and hands are very important. If they get hands on you first, you may not get passed. I really use that within my game."

With the explosion of opportunity, the next stop for Hastings may not soon be clear. Nearly two dozen offers are in and a top eight has been released.

Florida, Miami, Oregon, Michigan, West Virginia, Missouri, Indiana and Toledo make up the group. But local sources say Alabama and others yet to offer have increased communication, possibly extending the recruitment even deeper into the fall.

"It's still kind of early, I like a lot of schools," he said. "There's no real timeline for when I'm going to commit, it's just about when I feel it.

"Which school has a history of bringing players to the next level? The type of relationship I have with the coaches. Which coach believes in me the most and which ones will develop me into the best man and player I can be to get to the next level?"

Ahead of the decisions, Hastings will open up his American varsity football slate Friday night, as Clearwater Academy kicks off the 2021 season.

There are lofty on-the-field expectations for Canada's top prospect, per Canada Football Chat. The pressure isn't solely coming from the American side, either.