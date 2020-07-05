Elite 11: Pro Day Player Comparison - Caleb Williams, Brock Vandagriff

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Lincoln Riley hasn't had many issues bringing quarterbacks to Oklahoma University. There are multiple Heisman Trophy winners, No. 1 draft picks and plenty in between.

Recruiting plays its part in the domination at the game's most important position. Even the Elite 11 and OU have been tied together aplenty. Projected starting quarterback Spencer Rattler won MVP at the event as did the Sooners' newest commitment in Caleb Williams.

The Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga star picked Oklahoma over Maryland and LSU to cap a great week in the public spotlight.

Of course Williams is the second elite quarterback the Sooners have had committed in the class of 2021. Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian's Brock Vandagriff was an OU pledge from June 2019 through the New Year. He would decommit and pick in-state Georgia three weeks later.

Each passer made their mark on the 2020 Elite 11 Finals just last week. SIAA was on hand, cameras rolling, especially during the Pro Day script all 20 passers went through on Tuesday night.

In the above video, we go throw for throw with the two prospects who gave Riley that "yes" in the class of 2021 -- the latest example of the riches he has enjoyed at the position since taking over as head coach in 2017.

Williams finished No. 1 on SI All-American's Elite 11 Finals Composite Ranking, just three spots ahead of Vandagriff. Individually, each logged top 10 scores in the Pro Day script workout.

