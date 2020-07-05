SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Elite 11: Pro Day Player Comparison - Caleb Williams, Brock Vandagriff

John Garcia, Jr.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Lincoln Riley hasn't had many issues bringing quarterbacks to Oklahoma University. There are multiple Heisman Trophy winners, No. 1 draft picks and plenty in between. 

Recruiting plays its part in the domination at the game's most important position. Even the Elite 11 and OU have been tied together aplenty. Projected starting quarterback Spencer Rattler won MVP at the event as did the Sooners' newest commitment in Caleb Williams. 

The Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga star picked Oklahoma over Maryland and LSU to cap a great week in the public spotlight. 

Of course Williams is the second elite quarterback the Sooners have had committed in the class of 2021. Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian's Brock Vandagriff was an OU pledge from June 2019 through the New Year. He would decommit and pick in-state Georgia three weeks later. 

Each passer made their mark on the 2020 Elite 11 Finals just last week. SIAA was on hand, cameras rolling, especially during the Pro Day script all 20 passers went through on Tuesday night. 

In the above video, we go throw for throw with the two prospects who gave Riley that "yes" in the class of 2021 -- the latest example of the riches he has enjoyed at the position since taking over as head coach in 2017.

Williams finished No. 1 on SI All-American's Elite 11 Finals Composite Ranking, just three spots ahead of Vandagriff. Individually, each logged top 10 scores in the Pro Day script workout. 

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite Center Makur Maker An Instant Trailblazer With Commitment to Howard

Maker is the highest ranked player in the recruiting era to commit to a HBCU.

Jason Jordan

The Paolo Banchero Blog: 5-on-5's Again, Potential Package with Kennedy Chandler, Lil Durk and More

Banchero has a top six of Duke, Kentucky, Washington, Tennessee, Gonzaga and Arizona.

Paolo Banchero

Streetball Legend Professor Said Pandemic Produced Outside Training May Help Players

Professor is the most recognizable streetball player in the world.

Jason Jordan

Elite 11: All First-Off-The-Bus Team

Elite 11: All First-Off-The-Bus Team

SI All-American

Elite 11: Pro Day Video Gallery

The SI All-American staff was Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the Elite 11 Finals. Look back on each and every pro day performance from the 20 participants and more.

SI All-American

Elite 11: Altmyer Recaps Performance, Talks FSU Commitment, Alabama

Quarterback Luke Altmyer looks back on his work at the Elite 11 Finals before updating his recruitment and the status of his Florida State commitment.

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite 11: SI All-American's Composite Ranking of the 20 QBs

After three days on site at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals, SI All-American ranks all 20 competitors based solely on the competition.

SI All-American

Elite 11: Grading Every Quarterback in the Day 3 Accuracy Gauntlet

How did each quarterback fare on the final day of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals?

SI All-American

Caleb Williams Named 2020 Elite 11 Finals MVP

Entering the event as the passer with the most eyes on him, Caleb Williams did not disappoint en route to the 2020 Elite 11 Finals MVP award.

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite 11: Pro Day Player Comparison - Kyle McCord, Carlos Del Rio

SI All-American goes shot for shot between Ohio State commitment Kyle McCord and Florida pledge Carlos Del Rio as each went through Tuesday evening's pro day workout at the Elite 11 Finals.

SI All-American