Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, a Top 10 College Football Recruit, Commits to Oklahoma

Top 10 college football recruit out of Lakeland (Fla.) High School comes off the board to Oklahoma

It may not have been the best secret in college football recruiting, but it won't lessen the impact in the team recruiting rankings or eventually on Saturdays.

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy will be an Oklahoma Sooner.

The Lakeland (Fla.) High School defensive lineman, ranked as the No. 10 overall recruit in the class of 2022 per SI All-American, picked Lincoln Riley's program over Texas A&M on Tuesday. The decision was announced on CBS Sports HQ as Dindy sat with his parents, two Oklahoma natives excited to see their son head to a place where they're so familiar.

The final comment the interior defensive line projection made in celebrating the decision was timely, too.

"The Texas game and all the rivalries they have and being able to contend for a championship," he said with a smile.

Brownlow-Dindy, listed as the nation's No. 3 interior defensive line recruit, stands 6'3", 280 pounds. He has missed several games as a senior following hand surgery that may keep him from suiting up as a Lakeland Dreadnaught again.

Ryan Chapman, Oklahoma Insider, on The Impact

Dindy’s commitment is a massive get for an Oklahoma defense that ranked the worst in school history just three seasons ago. To this point, Alex Grinch and his staff have done a nice job of taking guys who may be undersized and slotting them into a position that maximizes their skill set in the “Speed D." But they haven’t landed a bonafide elite talent along the defensive line the caliber of Dindy, and those are the guys they’ll need to truly compete in the SEC.

SI All-American Evaluation of Brownlow-Dindy

A physically imposing and highly coordinated athlete, Dindy has shocking straight-line speed. He lacks premiere bend off the edge, something that we’re anticipating will bump him down inside the tackle at the next level, but makes up for it in footwork and quickness. Absolutely vicious tackler. Good pass rush moves; he’s even used “the hump” with some success. Dindy stuns his opponent by popping their shoulders up (some call it knock-back) and earning leverage. His junior year film is a clinic on quick get-offs. He has one of the fastest first steps in the country we've seen to date. He tested off the charts the summer prior to his junior season (4.89 forty, 10-foot broad jump), and according to our sources, he's only getting faster.

Oklahoma now sits with 15 verbal commitments. Brownlow-Dindy becomes the second Sooner pledge within the SI99 prospect rankings at this time.

Prospects in the class of 2022 can begin to make decisions official during the Early Signing Period, which opens December 15.