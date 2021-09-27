Top 10 Prospect Brownlow-Dindy Likely to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

One of the nation’s best may not suit up his football pads until he is sporting college colors.

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, the No. 10 overall recruit in the class of 2022 per SI All-American, is likely to be sidelined for the rest of the 2021 season due to a hand injury and expected recovery.

Multiple local sources confirmed the news over the weekend in regards to the Lakeland (Fla.) High School defensive lineman.

During Lakeland’s game against local rival Lake Gibson High School on September 17, the premiere prospect tweaked his hamstring and came out for a play. The next time he was in the game, after campaigning to return, he suffered a hand injury which required additional attention. Brownlow-Dindy, listed at 6’3”, 280 pounds, would not return and was then ruled out for Lakeland’s game against Winter Haven High School on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the senior underwent successful surgery with an unspecified recovery time in place moving forward. Lakeland assistants fear it will end his 2021 season and are preparing to be without the team's defensive anchor the rest of the way.

Discussion surrounding the injury was prevalent Friday evening during Lakeland’s 63-20 win over Winter Haven, where on-site personnel mentioned a broken finger and considerable ligament and/or tendon damage to Brownlow-Dindy suffered the week prior. One said he could not grip on the injured hand.

The Dreadnaughts are 4-1 thus far in the 2021 season.

Brownlow-Dindy is one of the most coveted uncommitted football recruits in the country, but he is down to two programs, he announced in late August. Oklahoma, where he has considerable family ties, is battling Texas A&M for the Floridian’s verbal commitment. He was last in Norman for an official visit with the Sooner program. He spent time in College Station during an official visit in June.

There is no decision date set, though an initial plan to make a public pick included a late call some time around the Under Armour All-America Game, set to take place January 2 on ESPN. The Early Signing Period begins December 15.

SI All-American Evaluation

A physically-imposing and highly coordinated athlete, Dindy has shocking straight-line speed. He lacks premiere bend off the edge, something that we’re anticipating will bump him down inside the tackle at the next level, but makes up for it in footwork and quickness. Absolutely vicious tackler. Good pass rush moves; he’s even used “the hump” with some success. Dindy stuns his opponent by popping their shoulders up (some call it knock-back) and earning leverage. His junior year film is a clinic on quick get-offs. He has one of the fastest first steps in the country we've seen to date. He tested off the charts the summer prior to his junior season (4.89 forty, 10-foot broad jump), and according to our sources, he's only getting faster.

