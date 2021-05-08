Jaquise Alexander Becoming one of Florida's Most Coveted Prospects

Two-way star out of Tampa (Fla.) Catholic had zero offers until late March

TAMPA -- Four-year contributors at top high school football programs in any metro is relatively rare, especially in the fertile football state of Florida.

Jaquise Alexander will soon solidify the tag as Tampa (Fla.) Catholic prepares for the 2021 season. A longtime defensive back, the rising-senior has ability on offense at wide receiver as well.

As of March 25, his recruitment is beginning to follow suit.

"It's definitely an exciting process, it's been a domino effect, like back-to-back-to-back," he told SI All-American. "I get calls every day from college coaches, saying they love my film, how I move on the ball and all. It's kind of new to me.

"It started back in March, that's when Miami hit me up and extended the offer. I have Miami, Wake Forest, UCF, Florida and West Virginia."

The 6'0, 170-pound athlete is projected to play cornerback by most of the colleges courting his commitment. The in-state programs, with a trio already on board with scholarship offers, figure to play a heavy part in this recruitment going forward.

"Miami was the shocking one because that was the first one," Alexander said. "Then Florida, too. I was born in Orlando so I've been around the UFC facility a lot. My mom went to UCF. I went to Florida when I was little, I have family in Gainesville."

The late-rising recruit will soon retrace steps on college campuses like most of America's top college football prospects will come the month of June as the NCAA dead period ends.

Florida will get him on campus right out of the gate. Alexander said he would camp in Gainesville, too.

"We're talking about a lot of dates since a lot of the colleges are hitting me up," he said. "I'm trying to plan ahead for June. Miami, Florida, UCF, all of them, I'd go to all of them."

Additional programs, yet to offer, communicate camp dates with Alexander. It would be naive to assume additional scholarship offers won't intensify the decision-making process into the summer months.

But before the Crusaders kick off the 2021 season in August, the program's most high-profile senior football prospect will likely be committed.

"Probably sometime in July," he said. "I'm looking towards my dad's birthday, July 21.

"I'm looking for a home feel because any school I go to will be away from home. That family vibe, that culture, that brotherhood."

In the meantime, Alexander is focused on being a leader at Tampa Catholic and remaining grounded despite the increased attention around his next football program.

"I just kind of keep my head high, not trying to get it over my head," he said. "I'm trying to keep a cool head about it and not get too excited."

Learning the intricacies of the wide receiver position and developing chemistry with new quarterback Luke Sather look paramount to the program's offensive success.

The quietly-confident senior-to-be, however, isn't worried about making the move to impact each side of the ball based on his athleticism and experience.

"I played three years of corner, this year I will play both ways," he said. "Corners are basically wide receivers and wide receivers are basically corners, it's almost the same thing, but opposite. It helps with my speed and footwork."

Tampa Catholic travels to Deltona (Fla.) High School for their spring matchup on May 21.

