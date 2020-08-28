Massive Lineman Albert Reese Settled in Florida, Keeping Recruitment Open

Rutgers landed Albert Reese's football commitment in late May, not long after he settled in at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International.

The Canadian has since picked up additional Power and FBS offers, something both he and the coaches at CAI expect to continue. At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, few prospects in the class of 2021 offer that build and athleticism to go along with it as SI All-American saw at practice this week (video above).

"They say muscle weighs more than fast and I do have a fair amount of muscle content than some other people my weight," Reese said with a laugh. "Maybe some people are more compact.

"I definitely have the measurables and I'm eager to get better. If I have one good practice I'm not going to dwell on it the next day, I'm going to move on and keep grinding to have an even better one."

The exposure and competition ahead won't hurt, either. Blocking for SIAA No. 8 RB Brendon Barrow, plenty of eyes will be on the Knights in 2020.

Reese says he has adjusted, even after getting through his first near 100-degree, padded practice.

"I've been here for a decent amount of time now, it was cool coming down to the states," Reese said. "Cool experience, especially coming from Canada. It was cold at the time I came here so it's kind of an adjustment to feel. It's been a great choice, I've been loving it since I came down.

"My family was supporting of me coming down here regardless."

Rutgers may have to hold off College Football Playoff contenders when all is said and done in this seemingly early stage of the recruitment.

"I'm keeping my options open," he said. "If I can get as many universities as I could to really be sure where I want to go, obviously I'm going to do so. I'm treating it as though I'm not committed anywhere, in terms of how I'm talking to the coaches.

"Any of the really good SEC schools, 'Bama, LSU, Auburn would be nice. Even some of the schools known for making O-linemen, Oklahoma, Iowa, Wisconsin, some of those places. I'm hearing from Oklahoma."

The Sooners' in-state rival was Resse's most recent meeting, as programs position themselves using as much technology as possible given the in-person recruiting restrictions under the current NCAA dead period.

"I've done a lot of Zoom meetings, mainly on the weekend with football and school," he said. "I've done a lot in the past with virtual tours or maybe get up with a coach to talk about technical, O-line things."

Don't quite count our Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights' staff. Their effort has become clear to Reese, his teammates and coaches, each group independently making it clear during our time on the scene.

"They do a really good job of recruiting players because they get every coach talking to you, whether it's a little bit or a lot," Reese said. "There's not one coach that you're gonna meet when you're on campus for the first time, they all introduce themselves when you get the offer and when you commit.

"I know they're going to be a great program in the next few years because of this class."

Just two weeks to the day before his first game in the Sunshine State Reese has his eye on the end game. He'll sign a Letter of Intent in December and enroll at his school of choice in January.

"I'm excited football is coming back, I'm very grateful we're having a season," he said. "I'm gonna show that I can do just as well, if not better, against American competition.

"I've improved flexibility, strength and conditioning, my stance and the fundamentals."

