Oscar Delp, SI99 Tight End Recruit, Commits to Georgia Bulldogs

Delp becomes the fifth SI99 recruit to commit to Georgia Bulldog football in the 2022 recruiting cycle

Another member of the 2021 preseason SI99 is headed to Athens to play his college football.

Oscar Delp, the coveted in-state tight end recruit out of Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth High School, announced his intent to play at the University of Georgia at a school ceremony Wednesday evening.

Kirby Smart's program beat out South Carolina, Clemson and Michigan for the latest verbal commitment, making the in-stater the fifth SI99 member of the recruiting class of 2022 to pick the Bulldogs. Only Alabama and Clemson, with eight each, have more to date in the cycle.

UGA got the talented tight end, listed at 6'5", 225 pounds, on campus at several points since the summer months, including for an official visit in June to kick off the slate of trips heading into his senior season. Delp caught a pair of Bulldogs games in person this season, too, including the opener against Clemson and the home opener against South Carolina.

Delp is considered the nation's No. 81 overall recruit in the class of 2022 by SI All-American, No. 6 among tight ends. Through six games as a senior, he has registered 31 catches for 503 yards and three touchdowns. In 2020, Delp caught 43 passes for 730 yards and nine scores.

West Forsyth High School has put up points but only has a pair of wins thus far in 2021. A rivalry game against Forsyth Central is set to take place Friday in Cumming.

Georgia has a top five class in America on SIAA.

Delp with UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart IG: delposcar

SI All-American Evaluation

Delp certainly has the size you look for in a tight end, standing every bit of 6'5" with a frame that will allow him to pack on plenty of weight and strength. He will need to improve his burst off the line, but Delp is an advanced route runner that can line up all over the field and do damage. The West Forsyth tight end knows how to manipulate defenders in order to get free, and he shows a nice downfield burst that allows him to explode out of vertical cuts. Delp catches the ball like a receiver and tracks the deep well. Delp lacks punch in the run game and his pad level is inconsistent. He’ll need to become more effective in the run game to take the next step and become a more complete tight end, but few are better in the passing game.