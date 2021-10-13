Red Hot WR Recruit Jayden Gibson Commits to Florida

Jayden Gibson is a Florida Gator.

After amassing more than three dozen scholarship offers as one of the most coveted wide receiver recruits in the state of Florida, the Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange senior is staying relatively local in picking Dan Mullen's program over options at Georgia, Miami and others.

Gibson announced the news on CBS Sports HQ and connected with SI All-American for more on the decision to play for Mullen, Billy Gonzales and company in Gainesville.

"I'm going to Florida," he said. "I feel like this is the best spot for me. I feel like that's the place I can be the most successful at. All things being said, I just couldn't pass up the opportunity to play for Coach Mullen and Coach Billy G. They are two great coaches who I like and I feel as if they can help me on and off the field."

Gibson admitted the decision came down to Georgia, South Carolina and Miami in addition to UF, despite listing eight finalists ahead of the announcement.

The in-state star shared the news with the Gator staff after its impressive showing against Alabama on September 18.

"All four of those schools are great options," he said. "It came down to where I would be most comfortable at, and that was Florida. When I went on the visit, when they played Alabama, I just couldn't wait to be in the Swamp. It felt like home to me. Talking to the coaches, getting to know them, seeing how they interact with me and the players that are already there -- it kind of put it all together to make the decision.

"It's cool to know the team I'm going to go to is willing to compete. We just need a couple more pieces and we'll be able to compete for a national championship. It's cool, it's exciting, it's reassuring and it's motivating."

Registering 500 yards and 10 touchdowns on 31 catches this far for West Orange, which is 6-1 in 2021, the 6'5", 190-pound prospect may have the opportunity to see the field sooner rather than later at his next stop in Gainesville.

"They see me fitting in as being able to play an outside receiver position, moving in and doing whatever," he said. "One thing about it that they've made clear to me, is that they see me the same way I see myself. Not just someone who comes in during certain personnel because I'm tall, but as a complete receiver in their offense.

"That will help me evolve all aspects of my game."

Gibson will sign during the Early Signing Period window in December, shortly before graduating from West Orange. He will enroll at UF in January to begin his college career.

"To the Gator family, to the Gator fans out there, can't wait to get started!" he said. "Can't wait to bring us some championships and have fun."

The wideout is commitment No. 15 for Mullen's program in the class of 2022, with Gibson the second add at the position (Chandler Smith). Florida's class is ranked within the top 15 on SI All-American at this time.